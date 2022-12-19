Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 19, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALIAGA ROZAS, MARCELO ENRIQUE 
MIAMI, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

CALLOWAY, KEMARION L 
1908 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

COOKE, ARYANNA ELISE 
637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN 
7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GARCIA, EDWARD SI 
29 ALBION ST LIBERTY, 12754 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HACKNEY, COY A 
442 MAIL LOOP RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807009 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

HOOVER, JACQUELINE C 
6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER

HOOVER, JOHN DENNIS 
6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER

IVEY, ANTONNETTE NIKISHA 
3636 WELDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, GARY LEON 
179 CECIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON 
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
2800 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, RICKY 
726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES 
125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

MORCIGLIO, ANTONIA 
27 CHATFIELD DR, APT.

A STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEVILS, KAMRYN JADE 
637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POWERS, BOBBY RAY 
216 HATMAKER HOLLOW LN JELLICO, 37729 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

ROMANELLO, JAMES ALBERT 
46 RIVER STREET EAST RUTHERFORD, 07073 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY 
4314 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (VOP)

STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER 
308 ROAD 1972 PAYNE, 359677266 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
115 BAKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307412663 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY 
5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDERWEIDE, MELISA MARIE 
386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307073129 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F 
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WHITE, DIANA LEE 
1215 LAUREL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY 
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, LEBRON 
2615 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODARD, SHANNON DEBRIS 
7750 HOLIDAY INN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374163320 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WORKMAN, GARY EUGENE 
9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

