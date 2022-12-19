Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALIAGA ROZAS, MARCELO ENRIQUE
MIAMI,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
CALLOWAY, KEMARION L
1908 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
COOKE, ARYANNA ELISE
637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN
7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GARCIA, EDWARD SI
29 ALBION ST LIBERTY, 12754
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HACKNEY, COY A
442 MAIL LOOP RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807009
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
HOOVER, JACQUELINE C
6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER
HOOVER, JOHN DENNIS
6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER
IVEY, ANTONNETTE NIKISHA
3636 WELDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, GARY LEON
179 CECIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2800 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, RICKY
726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
MORCIGLIO, ANTONIA
27 CHATFIELD DR, APT.
A STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEVILS, KAMRYN JADE
637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POWERS, BOBBY RAY
216 HATMAKER HOLLOW LN JELLICO, 37729
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
ROMANELLO, JAMES ALBERT
46 RIVER STREET EAST RUTHERFORD, 07073
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
4314 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (VOP)
STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER
308 ROAD 1972 PAYNE, 359677266
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
115 BAKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307412663
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDERWEIDE, MELISA MARIE
386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307073129
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, DIANA LEE
1215 LAUREL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, LEBRON
2615 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODARD, SHANNON DEBRIS
7750 HOLIDAY INN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374163320
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WORKMAN, GARY EUGENE
9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|CALLOWAY, KEMARION L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COOKE, ARYANNA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 02/11/1947
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, EDWARD SI
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOOVER, JACQUELINE C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER
|
|HOOVER, JOHN DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/14/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER
|
|IVEY, ANTONNETTE NIKISHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ, RICKY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|MORCIGLIO, ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- KIDNAPPING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|NEVILS, KAMRYN JADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|POWERS, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
|
|ROMANELLO, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/19/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VANDERWEIDE, MELISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, DIANA LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/23/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WOODARD, SHANNON DEBRIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/14/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WORKMAN, GARY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022
Charge(s):
|