Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALIAGA ROZAS, MARCELO ENRIQUE

MIAMI,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)



CALLOWAY, KEMARION L

1908 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY



COOKE, ARYANNA ELISE

637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN

7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GARCIA, EDWARD SI

29 ALBION ST LIBERTY, 12754

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HACKNEY, COY A

442 MAIL LOOP RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807009

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)



HOOVER, JACQUELINE C

6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER



HOOVER, JOHN DENNIS

6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER



IVEY, ANTONNETTE NIKISHA

3636 WELDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, GARY LEON

179 CECIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON

1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

2800 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ, RICKY

726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES

125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



MORCIGLIO, ANTONIA

27 CHATFIELD DR, APT.

A STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTKIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYNEVILS, KAMRYN JADE637 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOWERS, BOBBY RAY216 HATMAKER HOLLOW LN JELLICO, 37729Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONYROMANELLO, JAMES ALBERT46 RIVER STREET EAST RUTHERFORD, 07073Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONRYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY4314 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (VOP)STEPHENS, COLBY TYLER308 ROAD 1972 PAYNE, 359677266Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSETOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW115 BAKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307412663Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATYSON, WILLIAM CORY5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDERWEIDE, MELISA MARIE386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307073129Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREVELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWHITE, DIANA LEE1215 LAUREL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGG DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, LEBRON2615 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODARD, SHANNON DEBRIS7750 HOLIDAY INN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374163320Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWORKMAN, GARY EUGENE9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

CALLOWAY, KEMARION L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY COOKE, ARYANNA ELISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 02/11/1947

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GARCIA, EDWARD SI

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOVER, JACQUELINE C

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER HOOVER, JOHN DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/14/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL AND PREMEDITATED MURDER IVEY, ANTONNETTE NIKISHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, RICKY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) MORCIGLIO, ANTONIA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

KIDNAPPING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEVILS, KAMRYN JADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION POWERS, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/28/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY ROMANELLO, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/19/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE