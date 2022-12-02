Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Furious Car Place Left A Large Piece Of Plastic In His Vehicle; Home Depot Customer Tries To Flee With $800 Worth Of Merchandise

A disorder was reported at a car care center on Highway 58. A man told officers the car shop left a large piece of plastic in his vehicle. He said he wanted a report done to create a paper trail. Officers spoke with an employee who said he did not want the man back on the property and would like him banned. Officers informed the man he was being trespassed and could be arrested if he came back on the property.

* * *

A man called police about his vehicle being damaged overnight in an apartment complex parking lot at 355 Walnut St. He said it looked like someone tried to break his front passenger side window with a screwdriver. He believes someone was trying to break into his vehicle to steal items. He does not believe there is any video footage of the incident and just wants a report filed for insurance.

* * *

A man and woman on Bel Harbor Circle told police someone broke into each of their vehicles. The man said they took $60 from inside his vehicle. The woman said they stole a pistol from hers. The woman was unable to provide any information for the gun. The man was unable to tell officers if the door was unlocked.

* * *

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Civic at 3200 Wilcox Blvd. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the area at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police a woman was observed under-scanning at the self-checkout. An employee canceled the order and told the woman to go to the checkout line. Instead, she attempted to walk out of the store with $86.18 worth of merchandise without paying. The loss prevention employee then approached the woman and had her step into the loss prevention office. The woman began to get hostile with him and rushed out of the store. He followed her, and she got into a Volvo XC90 with a drive-out tag and left the area. She did give him the name "Latoya Johnson," but police found no one matching that information. The store did recover all the merchandise, but still wants to press charges for the shoplifting.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an address on Ladd Avenue, which did not exist. Officers drove through the area and heard loud music and yelling coming from outside of a residence on Ladd Avenue. Officers spoke to the residents of the home and requested they turn their music down; they did so without issue.

* * *

A woman called police from Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., and said she used the restroom at the store and left her wallet in the bathroom stall. As she left the restroom, she observed an Hispanic female enter the same stall she had just left. When she left the restroom, she realized she had left her wallet. When she returned to retrieve her wallet, she observed the Hispanic woman exiting the restroom. She found her wallet on the floor of the stall, open with multiple items removed from the wallet. She noticed that her Regions debit card, $80 and EBT card were taken. She said she confronted the Hispanic woman when she was checking out, and she saw that the woman got visibly nervous. The woman's male companion took her out of the situation. The man and woman got into a black 2014 Chevy Camaro (Tn tag). The woman's description of the Hispanic woman to be about five foot tall and slender. The vehicle came back registered to a woman out of Chattanooga. Police couldn't find anything else on the Hispanic woman besides a pawn receipt and physical characteristics that matched the description given to them by the woman.

* * *

A woman on Northpoint Boulevard told police she last drove her vehicle three days ago, and has been sick for several days. She said she went out to her vehicle and found damage. She said someone went through her vehicle and also did damage to the ignition. It would start, however the damage makes it difficult. She said she has been in contact with her insurance company and she needed a police report made

* * *

A woman reported suspicious activity on E. 11th Street. She told officers an unknown neighbor who goes by the name "Dominique" had knocked on her door prior to their arrival. She said she had made a report with officers prior to this date about "Dominque" stealing her cell phone. Police were unable to locate such a report.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on Delashmitt Road. Police spoke to a woman and her boyfriend. Both said they had been in a verbal disorder and the boyfriend was in the process of leaving. Police assisted him with a ride to the Circle K at 600 Ashland Terrace, where he was going to call for an Uber.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to an alarm call at Buddy's Home Furnishings, 6025 E. Brainerd Road. Officers observed one of the business's front windows was shattered. Officers made entry to the business to clear it and make sure that no suspects were still on scene or that nothing was stolen. There did not appear to be any entry made by anyone, but only vandalism, due to a large rock found inside the business. Multiple attempts were made to contact the owner(s) of the business, however they did not answer. There is a cat inside that business and the shattered window was secured with a table placed in front of it. A voicemail was left for the owner(s) to call police.

* * *

An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police he observed a white male wearing a camo shirt walk past the point of sale with a cart full of items. The employee said he stopped and detained the man. The man complied with the employee, then he fled on foot out of the store in an unknown direction. The employee said he recovered $800 in merchandise.

