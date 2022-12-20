Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police She Might Break A Window And Take Vandalism Charge; Security Officer And Parent Fuss In School Parking Lot

Police responded to a disorder call on Gillespie Road. When police arrived, a woman was on her cellphone with another woman, telling her to come over so she could retrieve her belongings, and the woman was saying no. This cycled back and forth for about three times. After hanging up, the woman explained she was in a disorder with the girl she was just speaking with over the phone. She told how the two had left Gillespie Road only 15 minutes ago, riding in the girl's truck. She dropped her off on the "east side" after separating. The woman got into her own car there, drove back to Gillespie Road, demanding to retrieve the her Xbox. Police explained to the woman she needs to come back during daylight hours, and when the homeowner is there. The woman threatened that she's willing to break out the girl's window and take a vandalism charge, giggling how it would not be the first time she went to jail, and could take that charge. Then she drove off.

* * *

A woman at the Rose of Sharon facility at 5410 Lee Ave. told police over the phone she had placed $500 cash in an envelope and marked it "Staff Money". She said she went to breakfast and upon return, there was only $200 in the envelope.

* * *

Two men were trespassed from an empty lot at 3299 St. Elmo Ave. The vacant lot is private property and any individual on the lot camping or otherwise is trespassing.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police his wallet was stolen out of a Ford Mustang. He didn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

A man called in to report a white male at 2800 Rossville Blvd., an auto junk yard. The man said the business was closed, but there was a man inside the fence. The man said he caught the man on his trail camera that was set up on the property. An officer and the caller searched the area but didn’t find the man. Police did find a hole in the fence.

* * *

A woman on E. 5th Street told police she noticed two of her windows were damaged. She said her screens inside the window were damaged.

* * *

Police saw a man walking around with a flashlight on the road near a construction site at 3201 Broad St. Police spoke with the man who said he was looking for wires that were lying around. He didn’t take anything that didn’t belong to him. He went back to his tent near the Riverwalk.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 4849 Hixson Pike told police a white female was inside the store causing a scene with employees and customers. The employee told police the woman left the scene before police arrived but wanted the woman trespassed if she was found. Police at this time were unable to locate the woman in the area of the store.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle in the roadway at 6700 Shallowford Road. Upon arrival police spoke with the driver who said he was driving on Shallowford Road and his wheel came off the vehicle. He believed his wheel may have hit a mailbox on Shallowford Road. The owner of the address spoke with police and said he didn’t want a report and would fix the mailbox himself. Police waited on scene until a tow truck removed the vehicle from the roadway.

* * *

An officer responded to the Fabric Care Laundry at 2411 Market St. on a reported disorder involving a person who has been banned from the property. When police arrived, the man was inside the building, and the complainant told police that he was banned from the property last year and now he is back, hanging around inside the store. The complainant told the man that he is permanently banned from the property and he will prosecute him if he is ever found on the property. The man acknowledged that he was no longer allowed on the property and left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Preston’s Station Drive told police someone stole checks from her mailbox. She managed to cancel two of the three checks, however, the third check was successfully altered and cashed. The check was altered to be payable to the name Jimmy Ensley for $2,000. The woman said she already contacted the bank to report this to them.

* * *

While on scene for a separate suspicious activity call, police saw the Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence's security officers in a verbal disorder with an individual in the school's drop-off lane at 2029 E. 23rd St. The officer spoke with one of the security officers, who said the parent pulled into the parking lot and almost struck her with her vehicle. The security officer said another parent at the school witnessed it and asked the security officer, “Did that car just hit you?" The security officer said she was also in a disorder with the parent on Monday due to making the parent move her vehicle from a "No Parking" zone of the parking lot. The officer spoke with the parent, who said she pulled into the parking lot, as she normally would, and didn’t strike the security officer with her vehicle. The woman said she did see the security officer standing in the middle of the drop-off lane, at the entrance to the school, however she was able to pull in without issue. The school's principal showed the officer video of the alleged incident where the officer saw the security officer standing at the entrance of the school. The officer saw the parent pull into the parking lot, at a normal speed, and slowly drive through the gap between the security officer and another security officer. The officer didn’t see the vehicle make contact with the security officer and didn’t see the parent make any unusual movements with her vehicle that would lead to believe she was trying to strike the security officer with her car. The school has addressed both issues with the officer and parent and will be making changes to further prevent any negative interactions between the two.