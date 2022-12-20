Person Reports Being Tracked By An AirTag - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual called in to report that they had been notified that they were being tracked by AirTag. The individual advised that they were going to get further information.



An individual made a lost property report after discovering that their driver’s license had been lost somewhere on the campus of Southern Adventist University.

A single car property damage report was filed in the parking lot of McKee Baking Company in the city’s South District.

An officer checked the well-being of a child standing next to the road in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive. The child was found to have come to work with their mother in the Collegedale Medical Plaza.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway for a registration violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for simple possession of narcotics and the passenger’s arrest for felony possession of narcotics.

The hold up alarm at the Arby’s restaurant was accidentally activated by the employees.

A two vehicle rear end crash was reported in the 9200 block of Apison Pike.

A business alarm was activated in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 8200 block of Apison Pike led to the driver’s arrest for an East Ridge, TN bond revocation warrant. The individual was transported to the jail.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of a group selling merchandise out of the truck of their car. The area was checked but nothing located.

A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police responded to a domestic disorder between spouses in the 4900 block of Eastview Terrace. The conflict was verbal only with no crime committed.