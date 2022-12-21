HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death At Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County EMS was called on Tuesday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.





The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.





At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, HCSO Investigative Services has been directed to conduct a death investigation.The body of the inmate has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause and manner of death to be determined.





Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney for her review.