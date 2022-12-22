HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death Of Marvin Johnston At Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County EMS was called on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate. Inmate Marvin Johnston was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.





At the request of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, HCSO Investigative Services has been directed to conduct a death investigation. The body of the inmate has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause and manner of death to be determined.





