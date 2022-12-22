Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON
1811 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE
4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CANADY, MICHAEL S
173 LANDEN WAY ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY
CHILDRESS, ALEXANDER BLAKE
803 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRISP, TREVER DYLAN
909 CLAYHILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DAVIS, JERRY
7224 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MONTEZ LEVELL
1404 HARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVETT, LARRY EUGENE
1244 GROVE ST, APT 358 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FORD, LAURA LYNN
6597 HICKORY MEADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GODSEY, AUTUMN D
118 CHETOLA DR NE CLEVELAND, 373235365
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (VOP)
HIGHWOOD, GREGORY
6085 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE
7224 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, KEVIN EUGENE
16 GROSS AVE KNOXVILLE, 373435029
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINIAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN
5205 Tennessee Ave Chattanooga, 374092126
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LONG, COREY MICHAEL
6450 BIG RIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUSINO- DUROSEAU, KENIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LYONS, ROBERT CODY
122 GATEWAY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, VANIESIA B
2540 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
MCPEAK, DYLON A
115 PARKER RD SHELBYVILLE, 371609703
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MILLER, ALEXANDRA SEAN
271 NICK A JACK RD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL
8539 RIVER COVE DR HARRISON, 373419632
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, BRANDON LEE
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARIS, COREY J
1533 Kirby Ave Chattanooga, 374043407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA
5355 OLD MISSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PEREZ, ANTONIO
2811 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ESCAPE
PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE
3150 PENOAK DRIVE CLEVELAN,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500
QUIRINDONGO, OMAR
1841 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD SW CLEVELAND, 373118525
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REYNERIO-HERNANDES, JAYRON
HOMELESS CHATTANNOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIGSBY, ERIK WARD
5217 RIGGS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERRELL, DENNIS SCOTT
8946 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211505
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111908
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUAREZ, DANIEL
1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMPSON, RYAN THANH
4517 BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)
WALLS, TERRI ANN
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, BENJAMIN THOMAS
926 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 307366912
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOMBLE, CHARLES FLOYD
862 NICKA JACK RD FILNSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM
1105 MYNATT RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, DAVID WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CORRY, AUGUSTUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|FORGEY, JEREMY RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
|
|NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, CHARLES OLAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
