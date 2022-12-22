Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON

1811 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE

4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL

14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BROWN, DAVID WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHILDRESS, ALEXANDER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CORRY, AUGUSTUS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE CRISP, TREVER DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION EVETT, LARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO FORGEY, JEREMY RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GODSEY, AUTUMN D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (VOP) JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINIAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER LONG, COREY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYONS, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARTIN, VANIESIA B

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ESCAPE PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500 QUIRINDONGO, OMAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RIGSBY, ERIK WARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TONEY, CHARLES OLAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/03/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP) WALLS, TERRI ANN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

