Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 22, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON 
1811 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE 
4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL 
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CANADY, MICHAEL S 
173 LANDEN WAY ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY

CHILDRESS, ALEXANDER BLAKE 
803 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRISP, TREVER DYLAN 
909 CLAYHILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DAVIS, JERRY 
7224 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, MONTEZ LEVELL 
1404 HARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVETT, LARRY EUGENE 
1244 GROVE ST, APT 358 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 
11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

FORD, LAURA LYNN 
6597 HICKORY MEADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GODSEY, AUTUMN D 
118 CHETOLA DR NE CLEVELAND, 373235365 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN 
1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (VOP)

HIGHWOOD, GREGORY 
6085 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE 
7224 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, KEVIN EUGENE 
16 GROSS AVE KNOXVILLE, 373435029 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINIAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN 
5205 Tennessee Ave Chattanooga, 374092126 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LONG, COREY MICHAEL 
6450 BIG RIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUSINO- DUROSEAU, KENIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LYONS, ROBERT CODY 
122 GATEWAY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, VANIESIA B 
2540 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

MCPEAK, DYLON A 
115 PARKER RD SHELBYVILLE, 371609703 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE 
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MILLER, ALEXANDRA SEAN 
271 NICK A JACK RD FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL 
8539 RIVER COVE DR HARRISON, 373419632 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, BRANDON LEE 
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARIS, COREY J 
1533 Kirby Ave Chattanooga, 374043407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA 
5355 OLD MISSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PEREZ, ANTONIO 
2811 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE 
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ESCAPE

PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE 
3150 PENOAK DRIVE CLEVELAN, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500

QUIRINDONGO, OMAR 
1841 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD SW CLEVELAND, 373118525 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REYNERIO-HERNANDES, JAYRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANNOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIGSBY, ERIK WARD 
5217 RIGGS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRELL, DENNIS SCOTT 
8946 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211505 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT 
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111908 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUAREZ, DANIEL 
1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE 
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMPSON, RYAN THANH 
4517 BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)

WALLS, TERRI ANN 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILSON, BENJAMIN THOMAS 
926 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 307366912 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOMBLE, CHARLES FLOYD 
862 NICKA JACK RD FILNSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM 
1105 MYNATT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

