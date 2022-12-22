County Commission Goes Along With Higher Density For Ooltewah Development Than Planners Recommended

The County Commission has recommended higher density for a single-family residential subdivision in Ooltewah than the Planning Commission had recommended.

The commission went along with the developer's request for 4.13 dwelling units per acre rather than the three dwelling units per acre recommended by the Regional Planning Agency staff and the Planning Commission.

James Goodwin of G&G Developers of Lenoir City, Tn., was granted rezoning from A-1 to R-1 for the 9.54-acre tract.

The development is at 7503 McDaniel Lane.

Several nearby residents sent emails in opposition, citing traffic concerns. However, no one spoke in opposition at the commission meeting.

The property is owned by Michael J. Bowland and Gale J. Reed.