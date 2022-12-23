Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, KRISTIAN OMAR LADALE
3646 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BEAVERS, ANTONIO CODY
4405 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101725
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BELL, EBONY CONNIE
1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, DAVID WESLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 57 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CORRY, AUGUSTUS JAMES
6352 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
152COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF DRUGS
FORGEY, JEREMY RUSSELL
RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GOODJOINT, FRED
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT.
B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, JAMAL RASHAD
2413 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D
LANDRETH, DENNIS A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152312
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F
304 RAMBLING CT MCDONOUGH, 302528595
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
116 B MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PTR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION
NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OLIVER, DAVID LEROY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OWENS, LEE EDWARD
8146 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 373637087
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
377 LYLES RD CLEVELAND, 373124788
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RATLEDGE, ZACHARY ADAM
7500 HAMPSTEAD HALL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
ROE, NATALIE SHOPE
1236 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052318
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
1208 GADD RD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUKHANOV, BENJIMAN
2019 COUNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 373095125
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TONEY, CHARLES OLAN
605 BLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL
6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
4411 OLD STATE ROAD ELLENWOOD, 30294
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE
611 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111345
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY
540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, KRISTIAN OMAR LADALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF DRUGS
|
|FASBENDER, MATTHEW SIMON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|JOHNSON, JAMAL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D
|
|LANDRETH, DENNIS A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/05/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PTR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|
|OLIVER, DAVID LEROY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|OWENS, LEE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RATLEDGE, ZACHARY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|ROE, NATALIE SHOPE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SUKHANOV, BENJIMAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|