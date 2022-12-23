Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 23, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, KRISTIAN OMAR LADALE 
3646 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R 
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BEAVERS, ANTONIO CODY 
4405 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101725 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BELL, EBONY CONNIE 
1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN 
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DAVID WESLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 57 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CORRY, AUGUSTUS JAMES 
6352 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN 
152COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH 
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF DRUGS

FORGEY, JEREMY RUSSELL 
RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GOODJOINT, FRED 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE 
2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

JOHNSON, JAMAL RASHAD 
2413 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE 
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D

LANDRETH, DENNIS A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F 
304 RAMBLING CT MCDONOUGH, 302528595 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH 
116 B MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PTR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION

NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS 
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OLIVER, DAVID LEROY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

OWENS, LEE EDWARD 
8146 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 373637087 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO 
377 LYLES RD CLEVELAND, 373124788 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE 
35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RATLEDGE, ZACHARY ADAM 
7500 HAMPSTEAD HALL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

ROE, NATALIE SHOPE 
1236 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052318 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO 
1208 GADD RD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUKHANOV, BENJIMAN 
2019 COUNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 373095125 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TONEY, CHARLES OLAN 
605 BLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL 
6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
4411 OLD STATE ROAD ELLENWOOD, 30294 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE 
611 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111345 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEBB, JAMES WESLEY 
540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, KRISTIAN OMAR LADALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF DRUGS
FASBENDER, MATTHEW SIMON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD)
GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, JAMAL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D
LANDRETH, DENNIS A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/05/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PTR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION
OLIVER, DAVID LEROY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OWENS, LEE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
RATLEDGE, ZACHARY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
ROE, NATALIE SHOPE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SUKHANOV, BENJIMAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

