Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, KRISTIAN OMAR LADALE

3646 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BEAVERS, ANTONIO CODY

4405 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101725

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BELL, EBONY CONNIE

1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DAVID WESLEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 57 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CORRY, AUGUSTUS JAMES

6352 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

152COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF DRUGS



FORGEY, JEREMY RUSSELL

RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GOODJOINT, FRED

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE

2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERJOHNSON, JAMAL RASHAD2413 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DLANDRETH, DENNIS AHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTLATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F304 RAMBLING CT MCDONOUGH, 302528595Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTLLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHMIKEL, DESTINY FAITH116 B MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPTR (VIOLATION OF PROBATIONNEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOLIVER, DAVID LEROY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFOWENS, LEE EDWARD8146 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 373637087Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO377 LYLES RD CLEVELAND, 373124788Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTPITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARATLEDGE, ZACHARY ADAM7500 HAMPSTEAD HALL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVROE, NATALIE SHOPE1236 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052318Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO1208 GADD RD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUKHANOV, BENJIMAN2019 COUNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 373095125Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWTONEY, CHARLES OLAN605 BLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD STATE ROAD ELLENWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWARREN, ORLANDO DEWAYNE611 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111345Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEBB, JAMES WESLEY540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

