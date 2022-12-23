Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home

Chattanooga firefighters worked three different residential fire scenes on Friday morning, including one in the Brainerd area that displaced two adults and four children.

As crews were still out on Jarnigan Avenue in North Chattanooga (where a newly constructed home and the house next door caught fire due to the wind) and on Ashley Forest Drive in Hixson (where flames tore through a residence) another call came in from the 1900 block of Daylong Place at 9:15 a.m. Neighbors called 911 to report that a mobile home was burning.

An occupant stated that he heard a loud pop and smelled smoke. He went outside to investigate and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary at first, but when he checked underneath the trailer, he saw smoke and flames.

Squad 13 Blue found the structure fully engulfed in flames on arrival. The crew pulled an attack line and hit it with tank water initially because of a lengthy lay down the road. Other companies helped establish a water supply.

CFD personnel had a challenging time getting the fire under control because command could not get crews inside due to the compromised floor causing safety concerns. Companies remained on scene for some time working to get the blaze fully extinguished.

The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents. No other surrounding properties were damaged. There were no injuries.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 4, Quint 21, Engine 15 and Quint 8 Blue Shift responded, along with the Red Shift Battalion Chief for District 2.

The fire was possibly the result of an electrical issue, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the CFD.