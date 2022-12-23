Latest Headlines

Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home

  • Friday, December 23, 2022
photo by CFD

Chattanooga firefighters worked three different residential fire scenes on Friday morning, including one in the Brainerd area that displaced two adults and four children.

As crews were still out on Jarnigan Avenue in North Chattanooga (where a newly constructed home and the house next door caught fire due to the wind) and on Ashley Forest Drive in Hixson (where flames tore through a residence) another call came in from the 1900 block of Daylong Place at 9:15 a.m. Neighbors called 911 to report that a mobile home was burning.

An occupant stated that he heard a loud pop and smelled smoke. He went outside to investigate and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary at first, but when he checked underneath the trailer, he saw smoke and flames.

Squad 13 Blue found the structure fully engulfed in flames on arrival. The crew pulled an attack line and hit it with tank water initially because of a lengthy lay down the road. Other companies helped establish a water supply.

CFD personnel had a challenging time getting the fire under control because command could not get crews inside due to the compromised floor causing safety concerns. Companies remained on scene for some time working to get the blaze fully extinguished.

The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents. No other surrounding properties were damaged. There were no injuries.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 4, Quint 21, Engine 15 and Quint 8 Blue Shift responded, along with the Red Shift Battalion Chief for District 2.

The fire was possibly the result of an electrical issue, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the CFD. 

photo by CFD
Latest Headlines
Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home
Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • Sports
  • 12/23/2022
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Union Gospel Mission Serving Annual Christmas Dinner
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
4 People Charged With Theft At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
New House Catches Fire On Jarnagin Avenue; Wind Shifts Flames To Adjacent Home
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Breaking News
Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home
Busy Firefighters Also Deal With Mobile Home Fire In Brainerd; 2 Adults, 4 Children Lose Home
  • 12/23/2022

Chattanooga firefighters worked three different residential fire scenes on Friday morning, including one in the Brainerd area that displaced two adults and four children. As crews were still ... more

Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
  • 12/23/2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked another house fire Friday morning- this time in Hixson. At 7:18 a.m., calls started pouring into 911 from neighbors reporting that they could see flames ... more

Union Gospel Mission Serving Annual Christmas Dinner
  • 12/23/2022

The Union Gospel Mission will be serving Christmas dinners to the homeless on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.Volunteers are needed to serve the dinners and distribute ... more

Breaking News
4 People Charged With Theft At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/23/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/23/2022
State Lawyer Group Says Black Man Did Not Get Fair Trial When Jury Deliberated In Confederate Room
  • 12/22/2022
County Commission Goes Along With Higher Density For Ooltewah Development Than Planners Recommended
  • 12/22/2022
Sheriff Garrett Reminds Public To Have A Plan To Stay Warm
  • 12/22/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty - And Response (2)
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/23/2022
Thermal Mylar Blankets Can Come In Handy
  • 12/22/2022
Can We Afford $1.7 Billon In More Spending?
  • 12/21/2022
Sports
UTC Football Places Two More On All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • 12/23/2022
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • 12/22/2022
Happenings
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
  • 12/23/2022
Reading Changes Lives Presents The Readers Conference
  • 12/20/2022
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
  • 12/22/2022
PHOTOS: Morphis Christmas Light Display Celebrates 20 Years
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
  • 12/23/2022
Entertainment
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Georgia Blues Rocker Tinsley Ellis To Make Rare Live Acoustic Performance In Chattanooga
  • 12/20/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
  • 12/20/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty - And Response (2)
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/23/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
GA Regional Commissions See Dip In November Unemployment Rates
  • 12/22/2022
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Peeples Cancer Institute Continues Freedom From Smoking Program
  • 12/22/2022
Community Health Event Jan. 7 At Purpose Point Community Health Clinic
  • 12/20/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
  • 12/19/2022
Obituaries
Michael Scott Ables
Michael Scott Ables
  • 12/23/2022
Kathleen Joyce Moody Hixson
Kathleen Joyce Moody Hixson
  • 12/23/2022
Sonia Young
Sonia Young
  • 12/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Overton, Nellie Ruth (Dalton)
Overton, Nellie Ruth (Dalton)
  • 12/23/2022
Williams, Chris Norcross (Decatur)
  • 12/22/2022
Hatcher, Vernon (LaFayette)
  • 12/22/2022