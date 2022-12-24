TVA, Local Power Companies Continue To Maintain Stable Power Grid

Responding to what the National Weather Service has called a “once-in-a-generation” storm, Tennessee Valley Authority is working in partnership with local power companies and direct-serve customers to proactively manage some of the highest power demands in its nearly 90-year history.

Typical power demands for December are around 24,000 megawatts. On Thursday, power demands surpassed 33,000 megawatts.

To help ensure the stability of the power grid across the entire region, TVA implemented and directed prepared plans to temporarily reduce power loads, working directly with local power companies.

“Our strong partnerships have been a key aspect to weathering this extraordinary event,” said Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer. “Our goal is always to provide reliable power, but the steps local power companies, industrial customers and every individual have taken to conserve power have minimized any impacts on families in the region.”

Continuing cold weather over the weekend means residents and businesses can continue to help the power systems reliability – and lower their own power bills – with a few simple steps:

Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills,

Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and

When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

“This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation and, working with our partners, we remain committed to doing everything possible to keep the essential power grid stable and resilient,” said Mr. Moul.

