TVA Ending Rolling Blackouts For Now; Has Highest Power Demand In Its History

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end planned intermittent interruptions, the agency said early Saturday afternoon.

“We are grateful for our 153 local power companies and industrial customers who have been key partners in weathering this extraordinary event,” said Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer.

He said this partnership has allowed the power grid to remain stable during historic energy demand. During the past 24 hours, TVA has supplied more power – 740 gigawatt-hours - than at any other time in its history. This event also produced TVA’s all-time highest winter power peak power demand.

The continued extreme cold across the entire area on Saturday morning again generated some of the highest power demands ever seen on a weekend day, which required TVA and local power companies to again use plans to temporarily manage electricity use.

Cold conditions will remain in the area through the weekend and TVA will continue to monitor conditions to make any necessary future decisions. The public is asked to maintain their conservation efforts over the next 36 hours using a few simple steps:

Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills,

Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and

When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

“We know that asking for power conservation is challenging, especially during the holidays, and we appreciate everyone’s assistance and patience,” said Mr. Moul. “TVA and local power companies continue to do everything possible to minimize any disruptions while ensuring that the overall power grid remains reliable.”