Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CHAOUSY, JOSEPH
6751 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIGGS, ANDREW
1989 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRANKS, GINA L
5825 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151209
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GROGINS, KYMEISH BRESHAY
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
1125 EAST 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
HOFFMAN, LORRAINE
302 BRADFORD PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JESUS, JOSE LUIS
9 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
5875 STONEWALL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO
5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
547 SOUTH CREST RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, ELMER
409 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RATCLIFF, BRANDON
7015 ANTLER LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUFFIN, ANDREW
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SANTANA
4115 SWEET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
TALLEY, WENDY LEE
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THURMAN, STEVEN K
1802 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
