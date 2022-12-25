Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CHAOUSY, JOSEPH 
6751 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIGGS, ANDREW 
1989 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANKS, GINA L 
5825 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151209 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GROGINS, KYMEISH BRESHAY 
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL 
1125 EAST 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

HOFFMAN, LORRAINE 
302 BRADFORD PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HORTON, ERIC HORACE 
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JESUS, JOSE LUIS 
9 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
5875 STONEWALL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO 
5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
547 SOUTH CREST RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ, ELMER 
409 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RATCLIFF, BRANDON 
7015 ANTLER LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RIDLEY, LACY KAY 
104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUFFIN, ANDREW 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN 
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SANTANA 
4115 SWEET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

TALLEY, WENDY LEE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THURMAN, STEVEN K 
1802 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOOD, DANIELLE LEE 
605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE 
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:
CHAOUSY, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIGGS, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, HANNAH J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
GROGINS, KYMEISH BRESHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
HOFFMAN, LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JESUS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, ELMER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RATCLIFF, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUFFIN, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
TALLEY, WENDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)


