Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CHAOUSY, JOSEPH

6751 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DIGGS, ANDREW

1989 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRANKS, GINA L

5825 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151209

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GROGINS, KYMEISH BRESHAY

2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL

1125 EAST 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



HOFFMAN, LORRAINE

302 BRADFORD PLACE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HORTON, ERIC HORACE

3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JESUS, JOSE LUIS

9 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JOINER, GARY LORENZO

5875 STONEWALL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO

5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

547 SOUTH CREST RD.

Here are the mug shots:

CHAOUSY, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY DIGGS, ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, HANNAH J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 GROGINS, KYMEISH BRESHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN HOFFMAN, LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/05/1960

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HORTON, ERIC HORACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JESUS, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ, ELMER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RATCLIFF, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) RIDLEY, LACY KAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUFFIN, ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TALLEY, WENDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOOD, DANIELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEREZ, ELMER409 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERATCLIFF, BRANDON7015 ANTLER LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RIDLEY, LACY KAY104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUFFIN, ANDREW11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSILVIA, PARKER ANSELN485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTSIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, SANTANA4115 SWEET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTTALLEY, WENDY LEE11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHURMAN, STEVEN K1802 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1,000



