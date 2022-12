Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25:

MCCANN DIAMOND MARIE W/F 27 -- OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR CATOOSA

KINZALOW JAMES COTY W/M 32 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MOORE KEVIN DERRICK W/M 36 -- OFFICER ROBERTS RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BONNIE MICHAEL ALFRED W/M 22 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDERN 3rd DEGREE

WALLIN STACY LEE W/M 55 FEL OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

ROMANELLO JAMES ALBERT W/M 25 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA

OWENS JACKIE WAYNE W/M 62 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WILLIAMS JOSHUA WADE W/M -- OFFICER CAMP RETURN FOR COURT

MOORE KEVIN DERRICK W/M -- OFFICER CAMP RETURN FOR COURT

BELL JAHMAR DEWAYNE B/M 23 MISD OFFICER WASIM FTA

MIKEL RONDA ANN W/F 46 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO YEILD WHILE TURNING LEFT

SMITH ASHLEY NICHOLE W/F 22 MISD OFFICER RUSS FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, NO TAG

TURNER BRADFORD MATTHEW W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER AGREDANO VIOLATION OF OATH OF OFFICE, SEXUAL ASSAULT ON INMATE, ITEMS PROHIBITED BY WARDEN

TILLMAN ANTHONY GUILLTUME B/M 36 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HANDSFREE

MORRIS ZACHARY DON W/M 31 MISD OFFICER GALYON CRIMINAL TREPASS

MCCONNELL QUINCY DEON B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

LEONARD WAYNE ALAN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SYLAR JAMES ASA W/M 39 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, SPEEDING

CLARK ABAGAYLE MCKENZIE RAIN B/F 18 MISD OFFICER CARTER POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ.

FARMER EMMA RENEE B/F 18 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

HAMMONDS DARIUS JAMAL B/M 32 MISD OFFICER SMALL FTA X2

DIXON DANYELL KAY W/F 28 MISD OFFICER SHIPMAN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PANKY MESSHICK SAMPSON W/M 23 MISD OFFICER REYNOLDS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WALLACE DAMIAN RAY W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

MOORE AUTUMN IVA MARIE W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEG

HALE CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION

MOORE KAREN IDA MARIE W/F 50 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR CATOOSA

HYDE FRANCIS FRED W/M 50 MISD GSP OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WELLS ASHLEY MAE W/F 37 MISD PROBATION DUI- DRUGS

AVANS BRYAN JONATHAN W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL PROBATION VIOLATION

SHIRLEY JAMES CARL W/M 51 OFFICER YOUNG HOLD FOR CATOOSA

LEE AUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER WILSON DUI-DRUGS

REYNOLDS TIMOTHY DAVID W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER SMITH POSS OF METH

MARKCUM ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY PROBATION VIOL, FALSE NAME

TUMBLIN CORY LEE W/M 28 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SHOPLIFTING

KIRK GARY LYNN W/M 58 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA

DAVIS CLAYTON ALEXANDER B/M 53 FELONY OFFICER WILSON FTA

ROBERTS TYLER LEBRON B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION, MISD FTA X2

SIMPSON CLINTON TRAVIS W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MORGAN JOSHUA ALLEN W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DONNER WILLARD ROBERT W/M 37 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA x3

CORLEY JADA SHYAN W/F 23 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

POORE FLOYD FREEMAN W/M 50 MISD OFFICER HERPST FTA x4

BAKER KARLY JO MARIE W/F 23 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, SPEEDING, DUI- ENDANGERING A CHILD x2

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 46 MISD OFFICER MOSS FTA

HOWARD HALEI EVELYN W/F 17 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE HIT AND RUN, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

VOILES HARLEY DEWAYNE W/M 56 MISD OFFICER SMALL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

ELLIS SHERI MARIE W/F 57 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY-FVA

CRISP SUMMER DESTARDI W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, HINDERING 911 CALL

LEMONS ZACHARY DARRELL W/M 29 MISD OFFICER RUSS DUI-DRUGS

ARRINGTON SEANNA MARIE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

SIMPSON DIXIE KREANNA W/F 27 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SIMPSON DANNY KELVIN W/M 59 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE

HORTON JAMATHAN BLAINE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO O BEY STOP SIGN

GUTHRIE DAKOTA WARD W.M 36 MISD OFFICER MOSS DUI, RECKLESS DRIVING, EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FLINISTER LARRY DOSS W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER RUSS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, TERRORISTIC THREATS

VASQUEZ DAGOBERTO MOISES RAMOS H/M 33 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POWER RICHARD ALLAN W/M 37 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED