Latest Headlines

Several People Die In Cumberland County House Fire

  • Monday, December 26, 2022

Several people died early Monday morning in a house fire in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched in the early morning hours to a house fire at the 4300 block of Plateau Road. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The Emergency Management Agency, along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene with the Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

No foul play is suspected however, it is believed that several have perished in the fire. At this time it is believed that four adults and two children tragically died.

Additional releases will be forthcoming but no names are being released until the victims have been officially identified and the family notified.

Latest Headlines
Several People Die In Cumberland County House Fire
Several People Die In Cumberland County House Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Couple Killed, 3 Kids Injured In Christmas Day Car Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Fire Located At Eastwood Baptist Church - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 19-25
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Breaking News
Fire Located At Eastwood Baptist Church - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/26/2022

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Eastwood Baptist Church for a fire alarm activation. A fire was located in the laundry room area in a laundry basket. The fire was determined ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2022

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25: MCCANN DIAMOND MARIE W/F 27 -- OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR CATOOSA KINZALOW JAMES COTY W/M 32 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/26/2022

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2022
Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Tries To Repossess Woman’s Paid Off Car; Man From Dating App Steals Man’s Car And Belongings
  • 12/25/2022
Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon
  • 12/25/2022
The Santa Train Once Again Rolls In Chattanooga
  • 12/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2022
Opinion
The Age Of Discontent
  • 12/26/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
Don't Be Duped By The Contempt Of Court Scam
  • 12/26/2022
PoPo Poo Poo
  • 12/26/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
Sports
UTC Football Places Two More On All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • 12/23/2022
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UCRA 2023: A Season to Remember Marvin Ford $7,500 To Champion
  • 12/23/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
  • 12/26/2022
Splash! Is January In-Town Gallery Exhibit
  • 12/26/2022
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
  • 12/26/2022
Karen Fox Speaks At Photographic Society Jan. 19
  • 12/26/2022
PHOTOS: Morphis Christmas Light Display Celebrates 20 Years
  • 12/23/2022
Entertainment
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
  • 12/24/2022
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
  • 12/23/2022
ETSO Hosts Christmas Day Concert Handel's Messiah And Hallelujah Chorus Sing-A-Long
  • 12/23/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Opinion
The Age Of Discontent
  • 12/26/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
Don't Be Duped By The Contempt Of Court Scam
  • 12/26/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
GA Regional Commissions See Dip In November Unemployment Rates
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
  • 12/22/2022
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
  • 12/26/2022
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Obituaries
John David Linville
John David Linville
  • 12/26/2022
Germaine Anton Parsons
Germaine Anton Parsons
  • 12/26/2022
Taylor Wright Caldwell
Taylor Wright Caldwell
  • 12/25/2022
Area Obituaries
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
  • 12/25/2022