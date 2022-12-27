Frozen Water Causes Hazards - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer was flagged down by a Spring Hill Suites employee who informed them of a burst water line that was spilling over into their parking lot and freezing. The burst line was on the Bank of America property. A shut off valve was located and the leak was stopped. The officer contacted Bank of America and informed them of the incident.

An individual came to city hall believing they had been told to come to the police service center to get a new ID after being hired by McKee Foods Corporation. After a few phone calls it was confirmed that they were supposed to have gone to their employee service center.

An officer escorted a parent and their two children from the railroad tracks and the derailed railroad property staged on Tucker Road and Apison Pike

Another officer responded a short time later and removed multiple individuals from the railroad tracks near Apison Pike and University Drive.

An officer assisted a motorist with a jump start for their vehicle in the 9100 block of Lee Highway. The vehicle stalled again a few hundred yards down the road and officers assisted further by pushing the vehicle into the Walmart parking lot.

Police were called to a Robinson Farm home after receiving reports of a child running down the street in their bare feet wearing only a pair of shorts and a t-shirt. The child, located at their home, was found to have behavioral health challenges. No signs of abuse were found by the responding officers.

Walmart loss prevention reported that they had stopped an individual who had attempted to push out a felony amount of merchandise without paying. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A citizen reported that the fountain outside the Hills Parc apartment complex had broken and was leaking across the street causing a potential traffic hazard.

An officer witnessed a sideswipe crash in the 5900 block of Main Street between two vehicles when one vehicle left the Circle K parking lot heading South, striking another vehicle also heading South.

A concerned mother of a Domino’s employee called to report standing water inside the pizza delivery service. An officer spoke with with the general manager over the phone and they were on their way to resolve the issue.

Erlanger East staff requested an officer to respond to an East District resident’s home in order to request that they return to the hospital. The resident wasn’t at home. They were at Erlanger East.

An officer checked under the bridge in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for any homeless individuals who may have been out in the extreme cold. No was located.

An officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive who had an iPhone that had fallen off of another vehicle in the 2500 block of Jenkins Road in Chattanooga. The phone was heavily damaged but able to be answered when the owner called. The phone was returned to the owner after they came to City Hall to pick it up.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 8700 block of Apison Pike after one vehicle had changed lanes and into the path of the second vehicle. There were no injuries.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a vehicle crash in the 9500 block of East Brainerd Road. Once deputies were able to respond to the scene the officer returned to the city.

An officer checked under the bridge in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for homeless encampments with the purpose of getting any transients out of the elements and into a shelter. No one was located.



