Latest Headlines

Frozen Water Causes Hazards - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022

An officer was flagged down by a Spring Hill Suites employee who informed them of a burst water line that was spilling over into their parking lot and freezing. The burst line was on the Bank of America property. A shut off valve was located and the leak was stopped. The officer contacted Bank of America and informed them of the incident.

An individual came to city hall believing they had been told to come to the police service center to get a new ID after being hired by McKee Foods Corporation. After a few phone calls it was confirmed that they were supposed to have gone to their employee service center.

An officer escorted a parent and their two children from the railroad tracks and the derailed railroad property staged on Tucker Road and Apison Pike

Another officer responded a short time later and removed multiple individuals from the railroad tracks near Apison Pike and University Drive.

An officer assisted a motorist with a jump start for their vehicle in the 9100 block of Lee Highway. The vehicle stalled again a few hundred yards down the road and officers assisted further by pushing the vehicle into the Walmart parking lot.

Police were called to a Robinson Farm home after receiving reports of a child running down the street in their bare feet wearing only a pair of shorts and a t-shirt. The child, located at their home, was found to have behavioral health challenges. No signs of abuse were found by the responding officers.

Walmart loss prevention reported that they had stopped an individual who had attempted to push out a felony amount of merchandise without paying. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A citizen reported that the fountain outside the Hills Parc apartment complex had broken and was leaking across the street causing a potential traffic hazard.

An officer witnessed a sideswipe crash in the 5900 block of Main Street between two vehicles when one vehicle left the Circle K parking lot heading South, striking another vehicle also heading South.

A concerned mother of a Domino’s employee called to report standing water inside the pizza delivery service. An officer spoke with with the general manager over the phone and they were on their way to resolve the issue.

Erlanger East staff requested an officer to respond to an East District resident’s home in order to request that they return to the hospital. The resident wasn’t at home. They were at Erlanger East.

An officer checked under the bridge in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for any homeless individuals who may have been out in the extreme cold. No was located.

An officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive who had an iPhone that had fallen off of another vehicle in the 2500 block of Jenkins Road in Chattanooga. The phone was heavily damaged but able to be answered when the owner called. The phone was returned to the owner after they came to City Hall to pick it up.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 8700 block of Apison Pike after one vehicle had changed lanes and into the path of the second vehicle. There were no injuries.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a vehicle crash in the 9500 block of East Brainerd Road. Once deputies were able to respond to the scene the officer returned to the city.

An officer checked under the bridge in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for homeless encampments with the purpose of getting any transients out of the elements and into a shelter. No one was located.


Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: A New Perspective On College Playoffs
Randy Smith: A New Perspective On College Playoffs
  • Sports
  • 12/27/2022
Frozen Water Causes Hazards - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2022
Arctic Storm Goes Out With Pretty Snowfall In Some Areas Of Chattanooga; Dalton Gets Mixture Of Snow And Rain
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Collegedale Railroad Crossing Closed Tuesday To Remove Derailed Cars
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Family Says Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Dies In Prison
Family Says Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Dies In Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Breaking News
Frozen Water Causes Hazards - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/27/2022

An officer was flagged down by a Spring Hill Suites employee who informed them of a burst water line that was spilling over into their parking lot and freezing. The burst line was on the Bank ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDEREE, CHRISTINE 1623 SUNRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 62 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge VIOLATION OF ORDER ... more

Salvation Army Provides Brunch And Backpacks To Homeless On Tuesday
  • 12/26/2022

The Salvation Army will serve eggs, sausage and biscuits to approximately 300 people in the Chattanooga community Tuesday who are experiencing homelessness or financial hardships. During the ... more

Breaking News
4 Adults, 2 Children Reportedly Die In Cumberland County House Fire
4 Adults, 2 Children Reportedly Die In Cumberland County House Fire
  • 12/26/2022
Couple Killed, 3 Kids Injured In Christmas Day Car Crash
  • 12/26/2022
Fire Located At Eastwood Baptist Church - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/26/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2022
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/26/2022
Opinion
The Age Of Discontent - And Response
  • 12/26/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
Don't Be Duped By The Contempt Of Court Scam
  • 12/26/2022
PoPo Poo Poo
  • 12/26/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
Sports
Randy Smith: A New Perspective On College Playoffs
Randy Smith: A New Perspective On College Playoffs
  • 12/27/2022
UTC Football Places Two More On All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • 12/23/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UCRA 2023: A Season to Remember Marvin Ford $7,500 To Champion
  • 12/23/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
  • 12/26/2022
DAR Community Service Award Presented To Elizabeth Forrester And Dawn Richards
DAR Community Service Award Presented To Elizabeth Forrester And Dawn Richards
  • 12/26/2022
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
  • 12/26/2022
Splash! Is January In-Town Gallery Exhibit
  • 12/26/2022
Karen Fox Speaks At Photographic Society Jan. 19
  • 12/26/2022
Entertainment
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
  • 12/24/2022
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
  • 12/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
  • 12/27/2022
ETSO Hosts Christmas Day Concert Handel's Messiah And Hallelujah Chorus Sing-A-Long
  • 12/23/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Opinion
The Age Of Discontent - And Response
  • 12/26/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
Don't Be Duped By The Contempt Of Court Scam
  • 12/26/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/26/2022
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
  • 12/22/2022
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
  • 12/26/2022
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Obituaries
Nicholas Stephan Kalanzis
Nicholas Stephan Kalanzis
  • 12/26/2022
Rachel Elizabeth Shipman
Rachel Elizabeth Shipman
  • 12/26/2022
John David Linville
John David Linville
  • 12/26/2022
Area Obituaries
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
  • 12/25/2022