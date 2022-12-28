Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHO, JESSICA HAZEL
3382 SAUNDERS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
219 THORNE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
2108 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374041405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRAY, PAUL JAMES
1914 JOSEPH COURT LAWRENCEBURG, 40342
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HACKER, STEVEN JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, RONDA FAITH
4630 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111230
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
MCDONALD, KIMBERLY GALE
594 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
PRIFOGLE, NATHAN ALLAN
1812 GAHAGAN ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRUITT, BRIAN JAY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED ETC.
ALIAS CAPIAS
RAMOS, JAYSON MAURY
8066 FATHERSON CIR OOLTEWAH, 373634602
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REECE TATUM, SANDRA S
728 BACON TRL APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WELLS, ANTONIA NICOLE
5301 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37310
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
