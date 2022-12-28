Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHO, JESSICA HAZEL

3382 SAUNDERS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

219 THORNE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

2108 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374041405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRAY, PAUL JAMES

1914 JOSEPH COURT LAWRENCEBURG, 40342

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HACKER, STEVEN JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062010

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, RONDA FAITH

4630 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111230

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL

4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL BATTERY



MCDONALD, KIMBERLY GALE

594 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000



MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE

1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



PRIFOGLE, NATHAN ALLAN

1812 GAHAGAN ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRUITT, BRIAN JAY

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED ETC.

Here are the mug shots:

AHO, JESSICA HAZEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GRAY, PAUL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HACKER, STEVEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, RONDA FAITH

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY MCDONALD, KIMBERLY GALE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) PRIFOGLE, NATHAN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRUITT, BRIAN JAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED ETC. ALIAS CAPIAS RAMOS, JAYSON MAURY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REECE TATUM, SANDRA S

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 07/29/1951

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WELLS, ANTONIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ALIAS CAPIASRAMOS, JAYSON MAURY8066 FATHERSON CIR OOLTEWAH, 373634602Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTREECE TATUM, SANDRA S728 BACON TRL APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEXTON, ROBERT DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWELLS, ANTONIA NICOLE5301 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37310Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



