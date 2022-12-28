Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHO, JESSICA HAZEL 
3382 SAUNDERS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
219 THORNE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL 
2108 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374041405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRAY, PAUL JAMES 
1914 JOSEPH COURT LAWRENCEBURG, 40342 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HACKER, STEVEN JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, RONDA FAITH 
4630 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111230 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY

MCDONALD, KIMBERLY GALE 
594 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE 
1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

PRIFOGLE, NATHAN ALLAN 
1812 GAHAGAN ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRUITT, BRIAN JAY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED ETC.

ALIAS CAPIAS

RAMOS, JAYSON MAURY 
8066 FATHERSON CIR OOLTEWAH, 373634602 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REECE TATUM, SANDRA S 
728 BACON TRL APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WELLS, ANTONIA NICOLE 
5301 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

