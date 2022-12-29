Police Blotter: Bricks Thrown Through Man's Windshield While He Visits Girlfriend; 3 Women Steal Items From Dollar General

A man told police he parked his vehicle earlier in the day on E. 10th Street when he went to visit his girlfriend. He said when he came back out of his girlfriend's residence, his vehicle's windshield had been smashed by two bricks. Police observed two bricks by the side of the vehicle, as well as the vehicle's windshield being cracked. The man wanted a police report for insurance purposes.



* * *

Police assistance was requested at the Starbucks, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., for a homeless woman who continually sets up camp under the covered patio area overnight. Police have earlier been called out to this location for the same reason. Police explained to the woman that she is officially trespassed from the Starbucks property and that if she returns it will result in her arrest. The woman then removed herself and her belongings from Starbucks' property.

* * *

A woman told police her Nissan Armada was broken into and items were stolen and damaged while it was parked at the Clinica Medicos, 1300 E. 23rd St. Police observed the rear passenger side window had been broken out and glass was on the ground and inside the vehicle. No suspect information was available. The vehicle was parked legally in the business parking lot.

* * *

Police observed a broken down vehicle in the roadway at 5862 Grubb Road around midnight. A check of the vehicle came back to a white Chrysler Concorde, belonging to a man in Georgetown (non-stolen). A passerby reported the vehicle had been left there since 7 a.m. Police requested to have the vehicle towed, due to abandonment and causing a traffic hazard in both directions of travel. Gudel's Wrecker responded to and towed the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he believes he may have dropped his wallet while walking to lunch. Shortly after he received a notice that his Builtwell debit card was used at DGX located at 728 Market St. for a purchase just under $10. The suspect also attempted to use another card at Ria's just a block away. Police were able to get a picture of the suspect that was recorded by DGX security footage. The man was able to get all the cards canceled before any more purchases were made.

* * *

While cleaning his vehicle, police observed $10 cash underneath his seat. The officer is unaware when the money was left under his seat. The cash was turned into Property.

* * *

A clerk at the Academy Sports at Hamilton Place called police on suspicions of known shoplifters she identified from a previous time being inside the store. As the clerk watched them, one black female (wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt, gray jeans and blue/white shoes) began concealing merchandise in her black bag. The other two shoppers (a black female and a black male) were not seen shoplifting or concealing. Police looked at camera footage with the clerk and were unable to see any concealment on camera. The clerk is unsure exactly what was stolen or the total dollar amount.

* * *

A man told police he was walking home on Roanoke Avenue when he was chased and bit by two dogs. Police observed scratches to the man's right calf, but the skin was not broken. The man denied EMS and said he just wanted for this to be documented. Police searched the area for the described "black and white" dog, but did not locate it.

* * *

Employees at the Citgo, 3410 Campbell St., told police that between 5:30 p.m. and 8:42 p.m. someone redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets. The person received $35. Police spoke with the employee, who said he did not remember which person redeemed the tickets.

* * *

A man at Timber Ridge Cooperative Homes, 202 Timber Knoll Dr., told police that around midnight a Hispanic male had unlocked his apartment door and was trying to get in his apartment. He said he asked the man to leave and pushed him out the door, but he is unsure how the man got the door open. He told police that when the midnight security shift arrived they asked what his lock looked like, but never got out of the vehicle. He said he told the security officer that his lock "looked like a lock," but did not know what he was looking for. He said security officers then told him to have the lock changed and that they would check the area, but that no one ever came back to take a report of the incident. The man said he called the office this morning to see if they had video of the suspect, but was told he could not get the footage because no report was ever made. It is unknown who the suspect is at this time, other than him being a Hispanic male. Police are working to try and retrieve footage form the apartment complex.

* * *

A suspicious person was observed parked behind the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. at 2:50 a.m. Police spoke with the man, who said that he was picking up pallets. The man agreed to come back during business hours.

* * *

A clerk at the Dollar General, 6518 Shallowford Road, told police that three women entered the store and selected items off the shelves. She said that two of them were medium-build black females and they selected a tote of Gain laundry detergent and walked out of the store without paying for anything. She said that there was also another medium-build black female who walked in and grabbed some Bounce dryer sheets. She said that the single female got into a blue Camaro with white stripes. The clerk was able to get a picture of the vehicle, but the tag was distorted. She said that the other women got into a black sedan; unknown what kind. The clerk said that the Bounce dryer sheets were around $5 and the Gain laundry detergent was $15. She was unsure how many they each got away with, but could verify that it was at least one of those items.