An industrial warehouse on over 12 acres near the Enterprise South Industrial Park has sold for $67,090,000.

The building, with 210,000 square feet of space, was built in 1995.

It is at 6301 Enterprise Park Dr., which is three miles from Enterprise South.

The sale was to Tandem Investments Llc, Bain General Partnership, Lookout Industrial Llc from Jdk Real Estate Llc.