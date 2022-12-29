Latest Headlines

Identities Given Of 6 People Who Died In Crossville Fire

  • Thursday, December 29, 2022

Authorities have given names of those who lost their lives in a fire at Crossville the day after Christmas.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, the Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at the 4300 block of Plateau Road. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames which resulted in the death of six victims - four adults and two children.

The Emergency Management Agency, along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene with the Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad. Since Monday the investigation has been underway.

The exact cause of the tragic fire has not been determined. All victims were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identities and the cause of death.

Autdhorities said at this time the Medical Examiner can confirm that Trent McCoy, 55, perished in the fire along with wife Karen McCoy, 54. Also confirmed to have died in the fire was Christopher McCoy 33. The cause of death is not being released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at this time.

The identities of the other individuals who perished in the fire have not been confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, however, we strongly believe that Melissa McCoy, 23, perished as well as two children Arabella Dosset, 4, and Ebonee McCoy, 3.

Authorities said, "We regret that we cannot release the positive identification of all victims. We are hopeful they will be confirmed soon. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. We are thankful to our community who has shown tremendous support for all. This horrific event and the loss of this family is a tremendous loss to this community." 

  • 12/31/2022

A 64-year-old Chattanooga was arrested for vehicular assault in a multi-vehicle accident on Suck Creek Road on Dec. 4. James A. Nichols, 64, of 3212 Blackhawk Trail faces multiple charges. ... more

  • 12/31/2022

Poilice said a Chattanooga man has been arrested for his 10th DUI. Jerry Lamar Pursley, 57, of 3207 E. 44th St. in Chattanooga, was arrested after leading officers on a dangerous chase. ... more

  • 12/29/2022

Authorities have given names of those who lost their lives in a fire at Crossville the day after Christmas. Authorities said in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, the Cumberland County ... more

