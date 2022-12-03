Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Just Released From Jail Hitchhiking On I-75 In His Pajamas; Tipsy Man Fell Asleep In Riverwalk Restroom

  • Saturday, December 3, 2022

Police responded to a report of a man in pajamas on Interstate 75 SB. Police spoke with the man who told them he just got out of Silverdale and was trying to hitchhike home. Police provided him a ride to the E. Brainerd exit and instructed him not to be walking on the highway and recommended against hitchhiking.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop on a woman for running a red light at Hickory Valley and Lee Highway. The woman said she was going to Erlanger because her mother was there for an unknown medical reason. Upon further investigation the woman was found to not have a driver's license. The woman parked her car and had a friend come pick her up.

* * *

Police found a man who was walking in the middle of Standifer Gap Road. The man said he had been released from jail and was attempting to walk down to the Community Kitchen. Police transported the man to there for his safety.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police someone had taken his Trek bicycle, costing about $700, off of the back of the bike rack on his vehicle. The man did not mention any damage caused to his vehicle because of the bicycle being stolen, but just that his bike had been taken. He will call police back at a later time and provide a serial number for the bicycle. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on N. Access Road told police she noticed a fraudulent charge from a company called Net-a-porter for $1,677.89 on her credit card. She said she called the company to let them know of the mistake and they said they would correct it. The charge eventually went through even though she told the company it was fraudulent. She called her bank to let them know as well. She said she called the company again to let them know of the mistake and they said there should be a refund. She said she will call her bank tomorrow to get her money back.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police one of the homeless people sitting down the street had stolen his bucket he uses to mop. The bucket was lying on the grass, which the man retrieved. The man kept saying he had enough with the homeless messing with his property. Police tried to converse with the man, but he kept going on and did not allow police to explain the situation. Police spoke with the homeless people sitting by the bus stop and told them to stay away from the man's property to avoid conflict.

* * *

While speaking to a woman in their district, police learned that there were people trespassing at 2701 E. 45th St. This house is a condemned structure with proper signs displayed. The woman described a female wearing red and a black male as the trespassers. Police cleared the residence, but did not find anyone inside. However, police did observe trash and clothing on the floors that had not been there when they investigated the structure in the past. Also, when police walked up to the house, the front door was open. Police had closed the front door just a few days prior. The woman said that people break into this place all the time, and she will call when she sees them come through the structure.

* * *

A man on E. 3rd Street told police the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while he was at work. The car is a maroon Honda Accord and the approximate value of the converter is $500.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on an Infiniti Coupe that had tint that was too dark. The officer spoke with the driver, who had a valid driver's license, however he said he didn’t have insurance for his car. The officer knew the driver had a possible warrant for his arrest, and had him step out of the vehicle and detained him in handcuffs. The officer ran the driver for warrants and observed that he didn’t have an outstanding warrant after all. The officer asked the driver if there was anything illegal in his vehicle, and he said there was a "roach" inside. The officer recovered approximately one gram of marijuana rolled into a blunt in the vehicle (which was booked into CPD property). The officer issued the driver the appropriate traffic citations.

* * *

A man on Riverside Drive told police he knew the catalytic converter had been stolen on his vehicle due to the sound emitted. He backed the vehicle up a few feet and saw signs that someone was under the truck due to the impression of the gravel on the lot.

* * *

A woman at Memorial Hospital at 2525 De Sales Ave. said her 2006 Honda Civic was damaged in the parking lot of the hospital. The damage is to the driver's side rear quarter of the vehicle. It is unclear how the damage occurred or who may have damaged the car.

* * *

An officer was flagged down at the Tennessee Riverpark Wheland Foundry Trailhead, 1503 Middle St., by a person who said that there was an unconscious man in the men's bathroom stall. The officer located the man and woke him up. The man identified himself and said he did not need EMS. He said that he had been drinking a little bit and he had simply fallen asleep in the bathroom. Police had the man dispose of the alcohol and trespassed him from the property.

