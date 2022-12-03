Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, CHARLES MANNING
6240 FOREST TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEAN, EDGAR BRYAN
20 MASON DR APT 723 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN
1664 Greendale Way Hixson, 373434852
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENFORD, JUSTIN C
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER
603 ASHLAND TER, APT 8 Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111304
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CHERRY GIBSON, TONY DARLE
5044 MUSE RD RESACA, 30735
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
1211 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTS, 37380
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLEMAN, JERRY D
237 MAIN RD MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORBETT, COLTON BYRON
8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDMONDSON, ELIAS MARCEL
1406 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE
3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114352
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GORDON, MICHAEL
UNKNOWN UNKNOW,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER IN TRANSIT BRADLEY COUNTY
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
2110 Ivy St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HALL, ADRIAN TERRELL
2702 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043806
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, ERIC VAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
JOHNSON, JALAN FITZGERALD
270 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, MASON ALEXANDER
728 MARKET ST.
APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, RUKIYA EISHA
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
JONES, TONY TREMELL
2614 LYNDON AVE #D5 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES-VAZQUEZ, MELISSA
1117 RIDGE TOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOSLEY, KOLBE STERLING
710 MOORE AVE LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, SETH PRICE
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ
827 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235060
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RICE, MICHAEL ALLEN
2009 ROCKY CREEK LANE DALLAS, 28034
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE
710 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
EMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
STARNES, SHAY LYNN JEANETTE
161 HUGHES RD NW CLEVEMLAND, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH
53 LOWERY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TATUM, TODD BLAKE
7437 PRIVATE LANE #4 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THOMAS, MARQUEZ RALPHEAL
2460 PEACHTREE RD NW APT 15 ATLANTA, 303054224
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT
6574 EAST BRAINARD RD APT 1711 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD
5145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TIFFANI, NIEDERGALL COLLEEN
924 MAGNOLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY
3020 RUTHERFORD BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VELASQUEZ, CESAR TOMAS
1535 HARDWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
WELCH, YANG Y
708 ALBERT RD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY
4119 EAST DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WILEY, CLARENCE
3905 12 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
