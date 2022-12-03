Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, CHARLES MANNING

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BEAN, EDGAR BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BENFORD, JUSTIN C

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/19/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COLEMAN, JERRY D

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORBETT, COLTON BYRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, COLBY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HALL, ADRIAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JOHNSON, ERIC VAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION JOHNSON, JALAN FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, MASON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, RUKIYA EISHA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, TONY TREMELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORALES-VAZQUEZ, MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOSLEY, KOLBE STERLING

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, SETH PRICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN RICE, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/23/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE

EMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) STALYON, MEREDITH ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/27/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

POSSESSION OF HEROIN (VOP)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP) STARNES, SHAY LYNN JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY TATUM, TODD BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS THOMAS, MARQUEZ RALPHEAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TIFFANI, NIEDERGALL COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TRIPP, ZACKERY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VELASQUEZ, CESAR TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW WEAVER, DEVIN DANGELO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WELCH, YANG Y

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2022

Charge(s):

FTA (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)