Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 3, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, CHARLES MANNING 
6240 FOREST TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BEAN, EDGAR BRYAN 
20 MASON DR APT 723 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN 
1664 Greendale Way Hixson, 373434852 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BENFORD, JUSTIN C 
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER 
603 ASHLAND TER, APT 8 Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD 
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE 
809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111304 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CHERRY GIBSON, TONY DARLE 
5044 MUSE RD RESACA, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE 
1211 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTS, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLEMAN, JERRY D 
237 MAIN RD MARYVILLE, 37804 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORBETT, COLTON BYRON 
8315 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDMONDSON, ELIAS MARCEL 
1406 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE 
3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114352 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS 
410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GORDON, MICHAEL 
UNKNOWN UNKNOW, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER IN TRANSIT BRADLEY COUNTY

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON 
2110 Ivy St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HALL, ADRIAN TERRELL 
2702 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043806 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, ERIC VAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

JOHNSON, JALAN FITZGERALD 
270 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE 
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JONES, MASON ALEXANDER 
728 MARKET ST.

APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, RUKIYA EISHA 
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

JONES, TONY TREMELL 
2614 LYNDON AVE #D5 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES-VAZQUEZ, MELISSA 
1117 RIDGE TOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOSLEY, KOLBE STERLING 
710 MOORE AVE LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, SETH PRICE 
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN 
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ 
827 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235060 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RICE, MICHAEL ALLEN 
2009 ROCKY CREEK LANE DALLAS, 28034 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL 
1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE 
710 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
EMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE

STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE 
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

STALYON, MEREDITH ANN 
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

STARNES, SHAY LYNN JEANETTE 
161 HUGHES RD NW CLEVEMLAND, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH 
53 LOWERY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TATUM, TODD BLAKE 
7437 PRIVATE LANE #4 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THOMAS, MARQUEZ RALPHEAL 
2460 PEACHTREE RD NW APT 15 ATLANTA, 303054224 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT 
6574 EAST BRAINARD RD APT 1711 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD 
5145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TIFFANI, NIEDERGALL COLLEEN 
924 MAGNOLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY 
3020 RUTHERFORD BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VELASQUEZ, CESAR TOMAS 
1535 HARDWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

WELCH, YANG Y 
708 ALBERT RD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT

WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY 
4119 EAST DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

WILEY, CLARENCE 
3905 12 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

