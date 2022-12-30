Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN
4518 HIXSON PIKE D3 HIXSON, 373435028
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAW
HOMELESS , 00000
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROOD, SEAN EUGENE
4483 PALOMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 373637078
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JOYCE D
1405 FRED WILLIAMS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STREBECK, IAN
8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WILSON, REBEKAH
89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
Here are the mug shots:
|ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BENNETT, MARK WENDALL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1,000.00)
|
|CURTIS, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JACOB ROSS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDINGBURG, JAVON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
|
|HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HECKMAN, TODD D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HOLLEY, JEREMECIA TOMINQUINON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JEFFERSON, NICOLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KIRBY, CAILEI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MILAM, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OVERBY, MATTHEW COREY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PITMON, DESHAWN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ESCAPE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RYALS, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
|