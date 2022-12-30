Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BENNETT, MARK WENDALL

4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1,000.00)



CURTIS, TYLER ALLEN

5997 HIGHWAY 30 BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



DAVIS, JACOB ROSS

287 LOWER LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT

1105 MOSS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDINGBURG, JAVON JERMAINE

812 WESTIN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500



FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN

4518 HIXSON PIKE D3 HIXSON, 373435028

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON

661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HECKMAN, TODD D

HOMELES CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAR JACKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLEY, JEREMECIA TOMINQUINON

5100 WELCOME ALL RD APTJ8 ATLANTA, 30349

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JEFFERSON, NICOLE MARIE

2810 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KIRBY, CAILEI MARIE

7707 LEE HIGHWAY ROOM 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM

3808 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST



MILAM, ORLANDO

3406 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OVERBY, MATTHEW COREY

471 E TEEMS RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER $1,000



PITMON, DESHAWN L

9261 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI

1512 SOUTH MACK SMITH RD.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REDDING, KOREY3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSESCAPEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE4113 DORRIS ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAWHOMELESS , 00000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEROOD, SEAN EUGENE4483 PALOMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 373637078Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RYALS, EDWARD7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONSMITH, JOYCE D1405 FRED WILLIAMS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTREBECK, IAN8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWILSON, REBEKAH89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots: