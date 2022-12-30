Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 30, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 
2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BENNETT, MARK WENDALL 
4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1,000.00)

CURTIS, TYLER ALLEN 
5997 HIGHWAY 30 BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

DAVIS, JACOB ROSS 
287 LOWER LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT 
1105 MOSS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDINGBURG, JAVON JERMAINE 
812 WESTIN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN 
4518 HIXSON PIKE D3 HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON 
661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HECKMAN, TODD D 
HOMELES CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLEY, JEREMECIA TOMINQUINON 
5100 WELCOME ALL RD APTJ8 ATLANTA, 30349 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JEFFERSON, NICOLE MARIE 
2810 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KIRBY, CAILEI MARIE 
7707 LEE HIGHWAY ROOM 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM 
3808 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH 
116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST

MILAM, ORLANDO 
3406 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OVERBY, MATTHEW COREY 
471 E TEEMS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1,000

PITMON, DESHAWN L 
9261 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI 
1512 SOUTH MACK SMITH RD.

EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, KOREY 
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ESCAPE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
4113 DORRIS ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAW 
HOMELESS , 00000 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ROOD, SEAN EUGENE 
4483 PALOMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 373637078 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RYALS, EDWARD 
7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

SMITH, JOYCE D 
1405 FRED WILLIAMS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STREBECK, IAN 
8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WILSON, REBEKAH 
89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE 
2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BENNETT, MARK WENDALL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1,000.00)
CURTIS, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
DAVIS, JACOB ROSS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDINGBURG, JAVON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HECKMAN, TODD D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLEY, JEREMECIA TOMINQUINON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JEFFERSON, NICOLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRBY, CAILEI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILAM, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OVERBY, MATTHEW COREY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
PITMON, DESHAWN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ESCAPE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RYALS, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/30/2022
Six Chattanooga Atheletes Named To TSWA All-State Soccer Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/30/2022
Jacksonville State Beats Lady Mocs, 59-51
  • Sports
  • 12/29/2022
Child, 3, Dies From Gunshot At Cleveland Home
  • Breaking News
  • 12/29/2022
Tennessee Department Of Correction Implements New Body Scanner Technology
  • Breaking News
  • 12/29/2022
Police Blotter: Bricks Thrown Through Man's Windshield While He Visits Girlfriend; 3 Women Steal Items From Dollar General
  • Breaking News
  • 12/29/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/30/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE ... more

Tennessee Department Of Correction Implements New Body Scanner Technology
  • 12/29/2022

Beginning January 2023, the Tennessee Department of Correction will require every person entering a TDOC prison to be screened by a full body scanner. The new technology enhances TDOC’s current ... more

Police Blotter: Bricks Thrown Through Man's Windshield While He Visits Girlfriend; 3 Women Steal Items From Dollar General
  • 12/29/2022

A man told police he parked his vehicle earlier in the day on E. 10th Street when he went to visit his girlfriend. He said when he came back out of his girlfriend's residence, his vehicle's windshield ... more

Breaking News
13 Killed In Georgia During Christmas Holiday Travel Period
  • 12/29/2022
Intoxicated Man Causes Head On Collision, Then Rams Victim's Vehicle To Flee Scene Before Crashing Again
Intoxicated Man Causes Head On Collision, Then Rams Victim's Vehicle To Flee Scene Before Crashing Again
  • 12/29/2022
10-Time DUI Offender Goes 70 In 35 MPH Zone Before Crashing
10-Time DUI Offender Goes 70 In 35 MPH Zone Before Crashing
  • 12/29/2022
Identities Given Of 6 People Who Died In Crossville Fire
  • 12/29/2022
Governor Lee Touts Year's Accomplishments
  • 12/29/2022
Opinion
Openness To New Ideas An Essential Attribute Of Judging
  • 12/27/2022
Christmas Is For Children
  • 12/27/2022
Budgetel Cash Cow?
  • 12/29/2022
Monsters On The Loose
  • 12/29/2022
New Year, New Hope
  • 12/29/2022
Sports
Jacksonville State Beats Lady Mocs, 59-51
  • 12/29/2022
Dan Fleser: Milton-McCoy Have Built Connections
Dan Fleser: Milton-McCoy Have Built Connections
  • 12/28/2022
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Picks
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Picks
  • 12/29/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Vescovi Leads Vols Past Ole Miss, 63-59
  • 12/29/2022
Happenings
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
  • 12/28/2022
John Shearer: Liz Cheney Referenced Chickamauga In Committee Meeting
  • 12/27/2022
Jerry Summers: Homeless City Havens
Jerry Summers: Homeless City Havens
  • 12/29/2022
East Ridge Offices Closed In Observance Of New Years
  • 12/28/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/28/2022
Entertainment
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
  • 12/29/2022
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
  • 12/28/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
  • 12/30/2022
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
  • 12/27/2022
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
Best Of Grizzard - How To Treat A Lady
  • 12/27/2022
Opinion
Openness To New Ideas An Essential Attribute Of Judging
  • 12/27/2022
Christmas Is For Children
  • 12/27/2022
Budgetel Cash Cow?
  • 12/29/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
  • 12/28/2022
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/26/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 22-28
  • 12/29/2022
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Living Well
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Scenic River Status Sought For North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
  • 12/29/2022
2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway Through Jan. 11
  • 12/22/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Has New Year's Eve And Day Services
  • 12/27/2022
Obituaries
Prentice Grady Fulton, Jr.
Prentice Grady Fulton, Jr.
  • 12/29/2022
Johnny B. Lanham, Jr.
Johnny B. Lanham, Jr.
  • 12/29/2022
Doris Jean Hinson
Doris Jean Hinson
  • 12/29/2022
Area Obituaries
Tanner, Twila Diane Prost (Spring City)
Tanner, Twila Diane Prost (Spring City)
  • 12/29/2022
Dunn, Gary Scott (Dayton)
Dunn, Gary Scott (Dayton)
  • 12/29/2022
Carroll, Jeffrey Ladon, Sr. (LaFayette)
Carroll, Jeffrey Ladon, Sr. (LaFayette)
  • 12/29/2022