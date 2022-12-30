Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire On Thursday

A home in Birchwood was destroyed by fire on Thursday.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was alerted at 5:57 p.m. to respond to a home on fire in the 13000 block of Boyd Tree Hollow off of Grasshopper Road in Birchwood.

Units responded within minutes, and were initially told there may be someone trapped inside the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully-involved small single-wide home down a difficult to access dirt road.

Highway 58 firefighters mounted a defensive attack on the fire from outside the structure, and were able to quickly determine nobody was inside. The fire was brought under control quickly, and without injuries.

Hamilton County EMS was on the scene standing by for any medical needs, as well as Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control.

The home involved in the fire was a total loss. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist one adult resident. During the course of the incident, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department provided one engine company and crew to stand by in Highway 58’s district for any further calls.