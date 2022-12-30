Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance passing Ordinance No. 13920, entitled, “An ordinance amending

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for

District Wreckers,” which is attached hereto as amended, after its second reading on

December 6, 2022, pursuant to Chattanooga City Charter Section 11.6, following

receipt of Mayor Tim Kelly’s veto letter dated December 13, 2022.



PLANNING



b.

2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 UrbanResidential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2022-0260 Tyler Smith (Lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and Amend Condition Nos. 1and 2). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and to amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2of Ordinance No. 13821 for the properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636,6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) b. 2022-0254 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1820 and 1824 Jenkins Road together with three (3) unaddressedparcels in the unopened 1800 block of Pine Street, from R-1 Residential Zone andR-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff) c. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from12-13-2022) d. 2022-0259 Ragan Smith (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 4065 Caine Lane, from R-1Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
e. 2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (Southern Part to U-RM-3 and Northern Part toU-CX-3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16 th Street,from the southern part of the property to U-RM-3 and the northern part to U-CX-3.(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial byStaff) f. 2022-0247 Kali & Kali, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1622 BradtStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff) g. 2022-0258 RP Homes, LLC (C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5Urban Commercial Mixed Use). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at1001 McCallie Avenue, from C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5Urban Commercial Mixed Use. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff) h. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and anunaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) i. 2022-0248 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 CentralBusiness Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2314 East Main Street, fromC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand Staff)
PUBLIC WORKSj. MR-2022-0230 Juanita Toney (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block ofFairleigh Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and PublicWorks) An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block ofFairleigh Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and PublicWorks)VII. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Strok to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on May 15, 2022, and ending on May 14, 2026.b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Craig Walker to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on June 24, 2022, and ending on June 23, 2026.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christina Gibson to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,2027.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristina Shaneyfelt to theTree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January10, 2027.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristi Krause to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,2027.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Rocky Chambers to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,2027.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Doug Fisher to the TreeCommission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,2027.PARKS & OUTDOORSh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks &Outdoors to accept a donation from AstroTurf Corporation for the Jim FrostStadium-Conversion of a Natural Grass Field to Synthetic Turf, as detailed inthe attached Donation and Funding Agreement, for the City payment of$82,500.00 for other materials and project requirement fees, for the donatedvalue amount of $465,106.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)PLANNINGi. A resolution authorizing the Director for the Chattanooga Hamilton-County RegionalPlanning Agency to enter into an agreement with RCLCo to prepare a Real Estate andHousing Needs Market Study for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County area, in theamount of $83,597.00, plus a ten (10%) percent contingency, for a total amount not toexceed $84,000.00.j. Vicki W. Cooke (Special Exceptions Permit Liquor Store). A resolution approving anew Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 9207 LeeHighway. (District 6)POLICEk. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department toapply for, and if awarded, accept a State of Tennessee Office of Criminal JusticeProgram FY2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF) grant for thepurchase of software and equipment for law enforcement and proven crimeprevention, for a grant period beginning no earlier than March 1, 2023, andending June 30, 2025, for an award in the amount of $1,631,583.00. (Added withpermission of Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSl. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark D. Heinzer, PE, as theCity of Chattanooga’s Interim Administrator for the Wastewater Department.m. A resolution creating the Wastewater Department as a new department of the City ofChattanooga funded by the existing Interceptor Sewer System budget and reporting tothe Chief Operating Officer.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Report on Debt Obligation – 2022 Golf Course Capital Lease – CT0253.? Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store, Volunteer Liquor, LLC d/b/aOoltewah Discount Liquor, 9207 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, TN (District 6).XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.