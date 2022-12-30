Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. An ordinance passing Ordinance No. 13920, entitled, “An ordinance amending
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for
District Wreckers,” which is attached hereto as amended, after its second reading on
December 6, 2022, pursuant to Chattanooga City Charter Section 11.6, following
receipt of Mayor Tim Kelly’s veto letter dated December 13, 2022.
PLANNING
b.
2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3
Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109
Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban
Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2022-0260 Tyler Smith (Lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and Amend Condition Nos. 1
and 2). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and to amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2
of Ordinance No. 13821 for the properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636,
6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
b. 2022-0254 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1820 and 1824 Jenkins Road together with three (3) unaddressed
parcels in the unopened 1800 block of Pine Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and
R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff)
c. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from
12-13-2022)
d. 2022-0259 Ragan Smith (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 4065 Caine Lane, from R-1
Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
e. 2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (Southern Part to U-RM-3 and Northern Part to
U-CX-3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16 th Street,
from the southern part of the property to U-RM-3 and the northern part to U-CX-3.
(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by
Staff)
f. 2022-0247 Kali & Kali, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1622 Bradt
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
g. 2022-0258 RP Homes, LLC (C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5
Urban Commercial Mixed Use). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at
1001 McCallie Avenue, from C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5
Urban Commercial Mixed Use. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
h. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an
unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
i. 2022-0248 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 Central
Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2314 East Main Street, from
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS
j. MR-2022-0230 Juanita Toney (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of
Fairleigh Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public
Works)
VII. Resolutions:
MAYOR’S OFFICE
a. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Strok to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on May 15, 2022, and ending on May 14, 2026.
b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Craig Walker to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on June 24, 2022, and ending on June 23, 2026.
c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christina Gibson to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,
2027.
d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristina Shaneyfelt to the
Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January
10, 2027.
e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristi Krause to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,
2027.
f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Rocky Chambers to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,
2027.
g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Doug Fisher to the Tree
Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10,
2027.
PARKS & OUTDOORS
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks &
Outdoors to accept a donation from AstroTurf Corporation for the Jim Frost
Stadium-Conversion of a Natural Grass Field to Synthetic Turf, as detailed in
the attached Donation and Funding Agreement, for the City payment of
$82,500.00 for other materials and project requirement fees, for the donated
value amount of $465,106.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)
PLANNING
i. A resolution authorizing the Director for the Chattanooga Hamilton-County Regional
Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with RCLCo to prepare a Real Estate and
Housing Needs Market Study for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County area, in the
amount of $83,597.00, plus a ten (10%) percent contingency, for a total amount not to
exceed $84,000.00.
j. Vicki W. Cooke (Special Exceptions Permit Liquor Store). A resolution approving a
new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 9207 Lee
Highway. (District 6)
POLICE
k. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to
apply for, and if awarded, accept a State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice
Program FY2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF) grant for the
purchase of software and equipment for law enforcement and proven crime
prevention, for a grant period beginning no earlier than March 1, 2023, and
ending June 30, 2025, for an award in the amount of $1,631,583.00. (Added with
permission of Chairman Ledford)
PUBLIC WORKS
l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark D. Heinzer, PE, as the
City of Chattanooga’s Interim Administrator for the Wastewater Department.
m. A resolution creating the Wastewater Department as a new department of the City of
Chattanooga funded by the existing Interceptor Sewer System budget and reporting to
the Chief Operating Officer.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):
? Report on Debt Obligation – 2022 Golf Course Capital Lease – CT0253.
? Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store, Volunteer Liquor, LLC d/b/a
Ooltewah Discount Liquor, 9207 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, TN (District 6).
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.