Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Police Blotter: Over $9,000 Of Copper Wiring Stolen From AT&T Facility; Woman Tired Of Waiting On Her Medicine Makes Threatening Gestures

  • Saturday, December 31, 2022

An employee of AT&T, 5104 Highway 58, told police that sometime over the weekend someone stole 1,000 feet of copper wiring, valued at $9,410.

* * *

An employee of Associated Mechanical Services, LLC, 3315 Curtis St., told police he observed that his four Honeywell security cameras, worth $4,500, were cut and removed from the property. The employee said he has security camera footage of the theft and the suspect appears to be a black male with a yellow jacket. Police sent the image of the suspect to CPD Sworn to see if identification could be made.

* * *

A woman told police she last saw her gun (pistol) when she got to the Baymont Inn & Suites, 7017 Shallowford Road, the night before around 9:30 p.m., and it was left in her purse, which was in her car. She said she's not sure if he car was left locked or not, but she was only away from it for five or six minutes. She said she then left and went to the Speedy Café, and got there at exactly 10:24 p.m., which is when she realized the gun was not in her purse. She then went back to the hotel and made sure she had not left it in the room. She told police she is now back at home with the vehicle. She said the hotel is the first possible place the theft could have happened, and there was no damage to the vehicle. Police contacted NCIC and had the gun entered as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Agave & Rye, 185 Chestnut St., between 11 p.m. and midnight. She said she left her wallet there. She said she later returned for the wallet and was informed her wallet was gone and the business did not have security cameras. She told police attempts were made to use a card that had been in her wallet between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Millennium Bank and Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., for a collective sum of $368. She said only $33 was successfully charged to her card.

* * *

A man told police someone damaged and cut electrical wire inside new construction he was working on Shelborne Drive. He said the damage appeared to be done by someone who was purposely causing him problems, and not from someone looking to steal copper. He said the damage would cost him $5,000-$7,000 dollars to repair. He said he recently was forced to fire an electrician from the job and thinks he could be responsible. The man said he did not see anyone and does not have
any other suspect information. Police placed the address on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman on W. 53rd Street told police that after getting back home about 30 minutes before, she discovered that the two padlocks securing her basement door had been broken off and the door was open. Also, the basement vent cover had been moved to the ground, but not damaged. She's not sure if someone had entered the basement, but she doesn't think anyone did. She had left home earlier around 11 a.m. and this happened sometime afterwards.

* * *

The manager at a business at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police she wanted a homeless man to leave the premises. The woman said she asked him to be gone by noon the following day. The man told police that he would be gone by the next day.

* * *

A man told police he was getting gas in his company's U-Haul at Rent-A-Center, 4316 Brainerd Road, and noticed gas leaking out of the gas tank. The man then found a hole that appeared to have been cut with a power drill on the bottom of the gas tank. He believes someone cut into his
company's U-Haul and took gas over the weekend. He said he didn't have camera footage of the suspect and said the damage would cause about $500 to repair.

* * *

A woman on E. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police someone has been parked in a lot near her apartment for several weeks now. She said this person has been watching her from his car and has recently begun climbing over a fence to better watch her. She told police she felt this man was escalating things. Police told the woman she would need to contact the property owner, express her concerns and request this man be removed from their lot. The woman described the man as a skinny, black male with cornrows, sitting in a black sedan.

* * *

A woman told police she was in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby at 5450 Highway 153, leaving a parking spot. She said when she began pulling forward, the front passenger side wheel fell through the grate of a manhole and got stuck. The woman said she called her husband, who called their own tow to come get the vehicle. No other damage occurred to the vehicle, other than the tire being stuck in the manhole. The vehicle was pulled out of the hole by the tow truck.

* * *

A staff member at Ronald McDonald House Charities, 200 Central Ave., found a briefcase with a computer and charger inside. Police found a citation inside the briefcase also, with a man's name on it. The briefcase was taken to Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Walgreens on 701 N Germantown Road. An employee said a woman came into the store and started causing a disorder when her medicine took too long to be filled. The employee noticed the woman getting angry with the pharmacist. The employee said she called police when the woman started to make hand jesters in the form of a gun and cuss out store employees. The employee said she didn't have any information about the woman, but if discovered, she wanted her trespassed. Police then spoke with the pharmacist, who said he noticed the female getting upset while waiting on her medicine. While she was on the speaker phone with someone, the pharmacist believed she was being wildly inappropriate and he asked her to keep it down. He said the woman got very upset by his request and started cussing him. At one point, he said the woman made a handgun jester and put it to her head, making him feel endangered. He said he didn't want to prosecute at this time, and wanted to see what Walgreens would do. Police determined there wasn't any suspect information at this time. Police told the employees if they were able to get the woman's information, to call and make a follow-up report.

