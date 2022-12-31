Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERRIOS, WANDA DALILAH

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BRADSHAW, JOSHUA CODY

229 E TURPINSEED RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL

9019 WOOTON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUFORD, JERRY JEROME

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



BURNETTE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

409 HIGH STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

4223 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CURTIS, SHAWN KATO

1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER

4404 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS

630 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



ESTES, DESTINY NICOLE

1581 BURNS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICEN**



GUESS, DARTAGNAN ERIC

148 CYNDEE CIRCLE MARTINEZ, 30937

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLOWAY, AMANDA JEAN

5306 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123030

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HOOVER HAYES, JENNIFER MARLENE1701 VITTETOE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALIAS CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF XANAX)IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC11 SOUTH SEMINAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113761Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONJOSE, SOCORRO GOMEZ MANILLA1059 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEKERR, JASON VERNON3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MOREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKING, BRYAN TERRELL860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTLINDSEY-DURHAM, COURTNEY NICOLE4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435029Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCGINNIS, JENNIFER N220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155852Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, CODY DANIEL8135 GRAHAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPAINTER, KURT MARSHALL1618 ALGENIA COURT DAYTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYNN5505 BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECT (VOP)CHILD NEGLECT (VOP)CHILD NEGLECT (VOP)ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESANDERS, JOHNNY LEE2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK1023 FLOYD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHSKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)SMITH, STEVEN ALLEN4712 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL1511 BRICK HILL LN SODDY DAISY, 373796522Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORUSHER, MICHAEL WAYNE1702 HOLLOWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELASQUEZ, DANI PEREZ3814 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWALDEN, TYLER JORDAN241 MELROSE PL DAYTON, 373215502Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATKINS, WILLIAM D816 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWATT, MICHAEL ANGELO2102 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYWEBB, MARTIN ALLEN1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 138 CHATTANOOGAT, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWYNN, TASHONTI LOVE1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWYNNE, MORGAN MICHAELA1630 SOUTH RUGBY CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

