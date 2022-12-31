Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 31, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERRIOS, WANDA DALILAH 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRADSHAW, JOSHUA CODY 
229 E TURPINSEED RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL 
9019 WOOTON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUFORD, JERRY JEROME 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

BURNETTE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
409 HIGH STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER 
4223 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER 
4404 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS 
630 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

ESTES, DESTINY NICOLE 
1581 BURNS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICEN**

GUESS, DARTAGNAN ERIC 
148 CYNDEE CIRCLE MARTINEZ, 30937 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, AMANDA JEAN 
5306 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123030 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HOOVER HAYES, JENNIFER MARLENE 
1701 VITTETOE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALIAS CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF XANAX)

IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC 
11 SOUTH SEMINAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113761 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

JOSE, SOCORRO GOMEZ MANILLA 
1059 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

KERR, JASON VERNON 
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, BRYAN TERRELL 
860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINDSEY-DURHAM, COURTNEY NICOLE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435029 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N 
220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155852 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MOORE, CODY DANIEL 
8135 GRAHAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL 
1618 ALGENIA COURT DAYTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYNN 
5505 BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT (VOP)
CHILD NEGLECT (VOP)
CHILD NEGLECT (VOP)

ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY 
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE 
2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK 
1023 FLOYD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID 
218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

SMITH, STEVEN ALLEN 
4712 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL 
1511 BRICK HILL LN SODDY DAISY, 373796522 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

USHER, MICHAEL WAYNE 
1702 HOLLOWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ, DANI PEREZ 
3814 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALDEN, TYLER JORDAN 
241 MELROSE PL DAYTON, 373215502 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS, WILLIAM D 
816 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO 
2102 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN 
1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 138 CHATTANOOGAT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE 
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WYNN, TASHONTI LOVE 
1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WYNNE, MORGAN MICHAELA 
1630 SOUTH RUGBY CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

