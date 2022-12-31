Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BERRIOS, WANDA DALILAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURNETTE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CURTIS, SHAWN KATO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|ESTES, DESTINY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICEN**
|
|GUESS, DARTAGNAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HARVEY, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLOWAY, AMANDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JOSE, SOCORRO GOMEZ MANILLA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|KERR, JASON VERNON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, BRYAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LINDSEY-DURHAM, COURTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOORE, CODY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, BRITTANY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|USHER, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALDEN, TYLER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|