Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VOP)

BRYANT, JERRIN D 
2004MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI 
2217 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212439 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CLARK, DEONTE JAMAR 
5232 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO 
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, COLBY RYAN 
5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL 
1058 LINSDALE OOLTEWAH, 373638641 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP 
1112 E. 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GENTRY, MICHEAL ALAN 
302 MONTE CARLO DRIVE CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GILES, MICHAEL DAMON 
2479 BRIDGE CIR APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND 
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HILL, JENNETTE GRACE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

ISAAC, CYNTHIA GAIL 
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

JOHNSON, BRIAN ROBERT 
650 KEITH SALEM ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKNER, CHRISTOPHER CARL 
1400 CARMEL CRCL HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE 
2015 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071050 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MALLARD, JEFFREY MITCHELL 
4103 DAYTON BLV APT B30 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL 
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCLEAN, CHARLENE ANN 
1050 LEWIS ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE 
1402 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063043 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH 
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORALES LOPEZ, LEONEL 
2926 CALHOUNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD 
253 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUMOS, CARLOS GARCIA 
1115 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC 
1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT UNDER $1,000.00

SNEED, TIMOTHY ALLEN 
CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, AMANDA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS SEQUATCHIE, 373748182 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TABER, THOMAS JULIUS 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIPP, ZACKERY RONALD 
12149 THAXTON LANE APISON, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRUJILLO, RIGOBERTO 
4742 NORCROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA 
3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WEAVER, DEVIN DANGELO 
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

YOUNG, TRAVIS KELLEY 
2324 STONESAGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

