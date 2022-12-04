Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (VOP) BRYANT, JERRIN D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CLARK, DEONTE JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, MICHEAL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GILES, MICHAEL DAMON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, JENNETTE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ISAAC, CYNTHIA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, BRIAN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/17/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KIDWELL, STEPHANIE R

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MORALES LOPEZ, LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUMOS, CARLOS GARCIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SUGGS, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TABER, THOMAS JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/21/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

