Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, JERRIN D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CLARK, DEONTE JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GENTRY, MICHEAL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GILES, MICHAEL DAMON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HILL, JENNETTE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ISAAC, CYNTHIA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BRIAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KIDWELL, STEPHANIE R
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MORALES LOPEZ, LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUMOS, CARLOS GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SUGGS, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|TABER, THOMAS JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRUJILLO, RIGOBERTO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YOUNG, TRAVIS KELLEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|