Gas Prices Drop 11.2 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, December 5, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.57 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.19 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon. The national average is down 43.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
December 5, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
December 5, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
December 5, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
December 5, 2018: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 5, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
December 5, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
December 5, 2015: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
December 5, 2014: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
December 5, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
December 5, 2012: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.11, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17.
State of Tennessee- $2.94, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.07.
Huntsville- $2.99, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.10.

"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we'll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas."
