Latest Headlines

73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse

  • Monday, December 5, 2022
Wesley Lebron Romine
Wesley Lebron Romine

A 73-year-old Walker County man has been sentenced to five life prison sentences after he was convicted by a jury of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child and child molestation.

The jury deliberated only a short time before rendering their verdicts against Wesley Lebron Romine.

The case came to light after a juvenile relative showed Snapchat photos to her father of Romine touching her in inappropriate ways. The matter was immediately reported to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office where Detective Sergeant Pepper Stanfield was assigned to conduct a follow up investigation.

The child victim was interviewed by Holly Kittle, a forensic interviewer with the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim, described as a very intelligent and articulate 13-year-old, disclosed that Romine had been molesting her since she was very young. She was a frequent visitor to his home and was continually sexually abused over an eight-year period of time, it was stated.

In her testimony, she told the jury she had taken photos of Romine molesting her with her cell phone because she was afraid no one would believe her without them.

The trial lasted three days and included testimony from two other close adult family members who recounted years of abuse at the hands of Romine. This testimony was admitted by the Court under state law that allows juries to hear evidence of other sexual acts and crimes committed by a defendant.

After the verdict was announced, one of the close family members stated, ”We can now have closure and know that someone finally believed us.”

Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced Romine to the consecutive life sentences, followed by 63 years. All are to be served in prison.

The case was presented to the jury by Assistant District Attorneys Bruce Roberts and Ansley House, with support from Victim/Witness advocate Cindy Clark and DA Investigator Christy Smith.

District Attorney Chris Arnt stated, “This case shows the true devastation that child sexual abuse causes. Two women have spent most of their lives trying to cope with what this child molester did to them; and even though it had been well over 30 years since this defendant last molested them, both of these witnesses broke down in tears when describing their abuse at the defendant’s hands.

"Successful prosecution of these cases takes a team effort to gather the necessary evidence and put together a compelling case. We are blessed to have one of the absolute best Children’s Advocacy Centers in the state to work with. Thanks to the efforts of Detective Stanfield, and ADA Bruce Roberts this predator’s reign of abuse is ended.” 

Latest Headlines
REAL ID Implementation Date Extended
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2022
Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2022
Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Hale Road
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2022
73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse
73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2022
Judge Plans To Allow Budgetel In East Ridge To Reopen - With Conditions
Judge Plans To Allow Budgetel In East Ridge To Reopen - With Conditions
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2022
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • Sports
  • 12/5/2022
Breaking News
REAL ID Implementation Date Extended
  • 12/5/2022

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas on Monday announced the extension of the federal implementation date of REAL ID by an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. ... more

Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges
  • 12/5/2022

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information on Thursday, that a suspect, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession ... more

73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse
73-Year-Old Walker County Man Sentenced To 5 Life Sentences For Child Sexual Abuse
  • 12/5/2022

A 73-year-old Walker County man has been sentenced to five life prison sentences after he was convicted by a jury of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has Front Door Vandalized While She Sleeps; Screaming Woman Is Frustrated With Broken Cart Wheel
  • 12/5/2022
Teen Reported Missing At Collegedale Decides To Return - And More Police Calls
  • 12/5/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/5/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 28-Dec. 4
  • 12/5/2022
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/5/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (2)
  • 12/4/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Sports
Miami Bound: Vols Earn New Year's Six Berth, First Orange Bowl Since 1998
  • 12/4/2022
Randy Smith: Tidbits From Championship Week
Randy Smith: Tidbits From Championship Week
  • 12/5/2022
UTC Women Take On Lady Vols In Knoxville Tuesday
  • 12/5/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
  • 12/5/2022
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
  • 12/4/2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
  • 12/5/2022
City Of East Ridge To Host Christmas Cookie Decorating Class
  • 12/5/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/5/2022
Entertainment
A Night Of Nashville Fundraiser Concert Is Friday
  • 12/5/2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
  • 12/5/2022
One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production
One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production
  • 12/5/2022
Cumulus Media Promotes John Lewis To Regional Vice President/Market Manager
  • 12/5/2022
Spatial Effects Plays At Caffeine Addicts Friday
Spatial Effects Plays At Caffeine Addicts Friday
  • 12/5/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (2)
  • 12/4/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Dec. 5-9
  • 12/5/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Law Enforcement Training Academy Holds 87th Graduation Ceremony
  • 12/5/2022
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
  • 12/5/2022
Living Well
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 12/5/2022
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
  • 12/5/2022
Domestic Violence Needs Assessment Input Sought
  • 12/5/2022
Memories
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
  • 12/5/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Anthony “Tony" Sloan
Anthony “Tony" Sloan
  • 12/5/2022
Timothy "Tim" James Weeks
Timothy "Tim" James Weeks
  • 12/5/2022
Benjamin Brian Ferguson
Benjamin Brian Ferguson
  • 12/4/2022
Area Obituaries
Clark, Ray (Tunnel Hill)
Clark, Ray (Tunnel Hill)
  • 12/4/2022
Rivera, Migdalia Arias (Dalton)
Rivera, Migdalia Arias (Dalton)
  • 12/4/2022
Muniz, Norberto D. Jr. (Dalton)
Muniz, Norberto D. Jr. (Dalton)
  • 12/4/2022