Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information on Thursday, that a suspect, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms.

Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance of the Collegedale Police Department, conducted the traffic stop in the 7300 block of Shallowford Road. Castaneda, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, was found in possession of a handgun. He was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver license, Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a window tint violation.

