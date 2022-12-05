Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges

Victor Castaneda
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information on Thursday, that a suspect, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms.
Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance of the Collegedale Police Department, conducted the traffic stop in the 7300 block of Shallowford Road. Castaneda, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, was found in possession of a handgun. He was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver license, Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a window tint violation.
NSI Detectives conducted a search at Castaneda’s residence at 3928 Rhinehart Road and located approximately 61 grams of pressed Fentanyl pills, four additional firearms and $1,806 in U.S. currency. The narcotics, firearms and money were all seized in accordance with State and Federal guidelines.
Sheriff Astin Garrett said, “This investigation, arrest, and subsequent seizure of weapons and narcotics highlights the ongoing, daily efforts of our personnel to remove dangerous narcotics and weapons from our community. If you are going to bring this poison into our county, we are focused on finding you as we are committed to removing the illegal distribution of deadly Fentanyl which is destroying lives and families across our county, state and nation."
As this is an ongoing investigation, additional charges are pending.