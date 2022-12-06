Parent Alleges Assault At Wolftever Creek Elementary School - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A report was filed after a parent alleged that an assault had occurred at Wolftever Creek Elementary School between a faculty member and their child.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist by pushing their vehicle out of the roadway in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Walmart.



Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Lee Highway. Contact was made with the vehicle and driver who advised that the vehicle had hydroplaned off the roadway and a report was not needed due to the vehicle not receiving any damage.

Police responded to an unknown vehicle parked outside residences in the 10000 block of Laumere Court. Contact was made with the occupants who were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. One individual was charged with the offense.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from felony drug charges.



