Funeral Service For Jasmine Pace Is Thursday In Red Bank

The funeral service for murder victim Jasmine Pace has been set for Thursday in Red Bank.

It will be at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 5201 Dayton Blvd.

Her boyfriend, Jason Chen, has been charged with her murder.

Family members said, "It is with shattered hearts that the family of Jasmine Nicole Pace announce her passing on November 23, 2022.

"On May 29, 2000, our world became brighter when Jasmine was born in Chattanooga. Catrina stated that Jasmine was the biggest and best piece of her and from that moment on, Jasmine lit up every room she entered with her beauty and grace. Her generous and thoughtful nature created a community of people that became better by knowing this amazing young woman. Jasmine was a devoted aunt to Paisley Pace and Lillie White and godmother to Waylon White and always made time to be in their life. Jasmine was an animal lover and cherished her four cats that she loved as if they were her own children.

"Fiercely protective of her family and friends, Jasmine was always there for someone in need to share her love and support. All those who loved and cared for this young woman are now missing a piece of their heart that Jasmine helped build."

Survivors include her parents, Catrina Pace and Scott Bean, and siblings Gabby Pace, Enoch Pace and Aydan Bean.

Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home, Rossville.