Latest Headlines

Human Remains Found In Cleveland

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Bradley County 911 Center was notified on Sunday, of possible human remains found in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75.

The Cleveland Police Department responded and conducted a search of two areas at the disclosed location. Investigators discovered the remains of a human. The Cleveland Police Department continued processing both locations throughout Sunday night and early Monday morning. 

At this time, no other information can be released as officials are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation, and are working to confirm the identity of the remains. Details will be released as they become available.

The following agencies participated in the investigation:

Cleveland Fire Department Dive Team
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
Bradley County Fire Department 
Bradley County Medical Examiner’s Office
10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office 
Wright Brothers Construction

Latest Headlines
Coonrod Proposes Terms Limits For City Council Members; Giving Mayor 4 4-Year Terms, Moving Elections Away From March
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Human Remains Found In Cleveland
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Funeral Service For Jasmine Pace Is Thursday In Red Bank
Funeral Service For Jasmine Pace Is Thursday In Red Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Baylor, Cleveland Ranked 1 & 2 In State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/6/2022
Weston Wamp Office Says Rheubin Taylor Turned Them In On Unpermitted Ramp
Weston Wamp Office Says Rheubin Taylor Turned Them In On Unpermitted Ramp
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Road Closure Announced On Davidson Road Due To Flooding
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Breaking News
Human Remains Found In Cleveland
  • 12/6/2022

The Bradley County 911 Center was notified on Sunday, of possible human remains found in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. The Cleveland Police Department responded and conducted ... more

Road Closure Announced On Davidson Road Due To Flooding
  • 12/6/2022

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces a road closure at 7600 Davidson Road (flood gates are down) due to reports of flooding. Officials said, "Please obey any instructions ... more

Police Blotter: Returning Walmart Thief Takes Steaks; Woman Wants Police To Check On Man She Left At Homeless Camp
  • 12/6/2022

A loss prevention office at Walmart at 8101 E. Brainerd Road told police he was watching a black female who entered the store and saw her in the meat aisle. He said she placed a couple of steaks ... more

Breaking News
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
  • 12/6/2022
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
  • 12/6/2022
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
  • 12/6/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2022
New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Sports
UTC Women Take On Lady Vols In Knoxville Tuesday
  • 12/5/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
  • 12/5/2022
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
  • 12/6/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Lady Vols Basketball
  • 12/6/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
  • 12/6/2022
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
  • 12/5/2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
  • 12/5/2022
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
  • 12/6/2022
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
  • 12/6/2022
Entertainment
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
  • 12/5/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
  • 12/6/2022
Ringgold Native Now Performs At Historic Barter Theatre In Abingdon, Va.
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Dec. 5-9
  • 12/5/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Law Enforcement Training Academy Holds 87th Graduation Ceremony
  • 12/5/2022
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
  • 12/5/2022
Living Well
U.S. News & World Report Names Siskin Hospital West Among Best In Tennessee
  • 12/6/2022
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 12/5/2022
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
  • 12/5/2022
Memories
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
  • 12/5/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
  • 12/6/2022
Herman Ray Proffitt
Herman Ray Proffitt
  • 12/6/2022
Nancy Alexander
Nancy Alexander
  • 12/6/2022
Area Obituaries
Hughes, Helen Irene (Sequatchie)
Hughes, Helen Irene (Sequatchie)
  • 12/6/2022
Elliott, Janie Emma (LaFayette)
Elliott, Janie Emma (LaFayette)
  • 12/6/2022
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
  • 12/6/2022