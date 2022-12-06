Human Remains Found In Cleveland

The Bradley County 911 Center was notified on Sunday, of possible human remains found in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75.

The Cleveland Police Department responded and conducted a search of two areas at the disclosed location. Investigators discovered the remains of a human. The Cleveland Police Department continued processing both locations throughout Sunday night and early Monday morning.



At this time, no other information can be released as officials are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation, and are working to confirm the identity of the remains. Details will be released as they become available.



The following agencies participated in the investigation:

Cleveland Fire Department Dive Team

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office

Bradley County Fire Department

Bradley County Medical Examiner’s Office

10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Wright Brothers Construction