Latest Headlines

Henderson Proposes STVR Density Cap, Buffer From R-1, Appeals Board, Hearing Officer

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022

City Councilman Chip Henderson is proposing amendments to the current ordinance on Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVR), including a density cap, buffer zone from R-1, a seven-member appeals board, and an administrative hearing officer (AHO).

He said the amendments would be an addition to the current STVR ordinance and would continue its "overlay zones" that bar rentals from certain districts.

The council is also planning to extend the moratorium on new non-owner occupied rentals. The current moratorium runs out on Jan. 9. In order to get a new moratorium in place, the council plans to take up the issue next Tuesday. Otherwise, they said there might be a flood of new non-owner occupied applications to deal with. Council members said most of the STVR issues have been with the non-owner occupied - not with those operators who live at the rental. 

Councilman Henderson, who is leading an ad hoc STVR committee, said several City Council members remain opposed to having any rentals in their district.

The Kelly administration and the Planning Agency had recommended doing away with the overlay zones, saying that is not the way it is done elsewhere.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said if the city can show it will enforce the rules for the STVR industry, then more council members may be willing to do away with the overlay zones.

The AHO would be able to assess fines of as much as $500 per day to illegal operators. Council members said that income could go toward hiring three or more additional STVR enforcement staff members. Currently there is only one.

Councilman Henderson said he came up with the amendments because "we really haven't come up with a good solution" on a replacement ordinance.

He recommended a 30-day moratorium, though some council members and the administration favored six months. The council will have both options on Dec. 13.

Councilman Henderson said he favored an increase in the application fee, and perhaps also the annual renewal fee, for non-owner occupied.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said more time may be needed to study the Henderson amendments. She said they "have not been fully vetted. There's a lot to be thought through here."

Latest Headlines
Henderson Proposes STVR Density Cap, Buffer From R-1, Appeals Board, Hearing Officer
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Coonrod Proposes Terms Limits For City Council Members; Giving Mayor 4 4-Year Terms, Moving Elections Away From March
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Human Remains Found In Cleveland
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Funeral Service For Jasmine Pace Is Thursday In Red Bank
Funeral Service For Jasmine Pace Is Thursday In Red Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Baylor, Cleveland Ranked 1 & 2 In State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/6/2022
Weston Wamp Office Says Rheubin Taylor Turned Them In On Unpermitted Ramp
Weston Wamp Office Says Rheubin Taylor Turned Them In On Unpermitted Ramp
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Breaking News
Henderson Proposes STVR Density Cap, Buffer From R-1, Appeals Board, Hearing Officer
  • 12/6/2022

City Councilman Chip Henderson is proposing amendments to the current ordinance on Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVR), including a density cap, buffer zone from R-1, a seven-member appeals board, ... more

Human Remains Found In Cleveland
  • 12/6/2022

The Bradley County 911 Center was notified on Sunday, of possible human remains found in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. The Cleveland Police Department responded and conducted ... more

Road Closure Announced On Davidson Road Due To Flooding
  • 12/6/2022

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces a road closure at 7600 Davidson Road (flood gates are down) due to reports of flooding. Officials said, "Please obey any instructions ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Returning Walmart Thief Takes Steaks; Woman Wants Police To Check On Man She Left At Homeless Camp
  • 12/6/2022
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
  • 12/6/2022
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
  • 12/6/2022
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
  • 12/6/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Sports
UTC Women Take On Lady Vols In Knoxville Tuesday
  • 12/5/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
  • 12/5/2022
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
  • 12/6/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Lady Vols Basketball
  • 12/6/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
  • 12/6/2022
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
  • 12/6/2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
  • 12/5/2022
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
  • 12/6/2022
Announcing Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga 2023 UnBought And UnBossed Honorees
Announcing Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga 2023 UnBought And UnBossed Honorees
  • 12/6/2022
Entertainment
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
  • 12/5/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
  • 12/6/2022
Ringgold Native Now Performs At Historic Barter Theatre In Abingdon, Va.
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
TN Attorney General Skrmetti Leads Multistate Coalition In U.S. Supreme Court To Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 12/6/2022
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
  • 12/5/2022
Real Estate
Taco Bell Sells For $1.5 Million
Taco Bell Sells For $1.5 Million
  • 12/6/2022
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee’s School Of Nursing Holds Shark Tank, Innovation Expo
Lee’s School Of Nursing Holds Shark Tank, Innovation Expo
  • 12/6/2022
Local Students Win Scholarship Prize In League Of Women Voters Essay Contest “How Voting Impacts Our Future"
Local Students Win Scholarship Prize In League Of Women Voters Essay Contest “How Voting Impacts Our Future"
  • 12/6/2022
Chand To Speak At Lee’s Winter Commencement
Chand To Speak At Lee’s Winter Commencement
  • 12/6/2022
Living Well
U.S. News & World Report Names Siskin Hospital West Among Best In Tennessee
  • 12/6/2022
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 12/5/2022
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
  • 12/5/2022
Memories
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
  • 12/5/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
  • 12/6/2022
Herman Ray Proffitt
Herman Ray Proffitt
  • 12/6/2022
Nancy Alexander
Nancy Alexander
  • 12/6/2022
Area Obituaries
Hughes, Helen Irene (Sequatchie)
Hughes, Helen Irene (Sequatchie)
  • 12/6/2022
Elliott, Janie Emma (LaFayette)
Elliott, Janie Emma (LaFayette)
  • 12/6/2022
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
  • 12/6/2022