Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
|
|BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BYRD, ROGER LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM)
|
|CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CRANFILL, JAMSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVENPORT, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GAINES, ZOIE GAYBRIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT(ON POLICE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GARNER, TYLER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MARKCLOUD, TRAVIS J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOON, JAMES VIRGIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NUNLEY, BUFORD WESLEY CODY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PERKINS, JON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/18/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|POOLE, FRANKLIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|