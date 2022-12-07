Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

7027 W HWY 136 CHICKAMUAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



BYRD, ROGER LINCOLN

1310 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL

6514 PINE MINER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM)



CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON

749 HOLIDAY HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CONNER, MONICK MONA

810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CRANFILL, JAMSEY BROOKE

202 SOUTH GROVEST PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVENPORT, WILLIE C

2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA

5588 RAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GAINES, ZOIE GAYBRIEL

728 MCGOWAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT(ON POLICE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE

5600 LAKE RESORT TERR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



GARNER, TYLER LYNN

1100 HUGHLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 34590

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GOODLOW, JANAY DONNEEKA

1808 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE

3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

