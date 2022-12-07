Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA 
7027 W HWY 136 CHICKAMUAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

BYRD, ROGER LINCOLN 
1310 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL 
6514 PINE MINER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM)

CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON 
749 HOLIDAY HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONNER, MONICK MONA 
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRANFILL, JAMSEY BROOKE 
202 SOUTH GROVEST PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVENPORT, WILLIE C 
2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA 
5588 RAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GAINES, ZOIE GAYBRIEL 
728 MCGOWAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT(ON POLICE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE 
5600 LAKE RESORT TERR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GARNER, TYLER LYNN 
1100 HUGHLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 34590 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOODLOW, JANAY DONNEEKA 
1808 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE 
3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HOOD, KEOUSHA L 
2515 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWZE, JEREMY LEE 
412 TREADWELL RD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGER, JOSEPH AARON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARKCLOUD, TRAVIS J 
2610 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE 
122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOON, JAMES VIRGIL 
1421 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

NUNLEY, BUFORD WESLEY CODY 
555 SR 399 PALMER, 373654035 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE 
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PERKINS, JON RICHARD 
2863 NORTH COUNTY RD 825 WEST BROWNSTOWN, 47220 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POOLE, FRANKLIN TROY 
14311 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RAINES, GARY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA 
2405 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

ROCHELEAU, TREVOR DILLON 
90 FIDDIS AVENUE PONTIAC, 48340 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE 
5209 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA 
5932 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYRD, ROGER LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM)
CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRANFILL, JAMSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVENPORT, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GAINES, ZOIE GAYBRIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT(ON POLICE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GARNER, TYLER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MARKCLOUD, TRAVIS J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOON, JAMES VIRGIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
NUNLEY, BUFORD WESLEY CODY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PERKINS, JON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/18/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POOLE, FRANKLIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION


