Walmart Customer Charged With Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Walmart employees reported that an individual had taken two safes from the store shelves and was trying to return them at the customer service center. Officers made contact with the individual and charged them with theft.

An officer responded to an alarm at Collegedale Academy in the South District. The alarm was accidentally activated. Everything checked out ok.

Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a building site in a West District housing development. Once on scene it was determined to have been a misunderstanding and no crime was committed.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody at Regions Bank on Little Debbie Parkway and booked on warrants for forgery, criminal impersonation, and felony theft.

An officer was requested to check on an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane near the intersection of Apison Pike and Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle was unoccupied and out of the roadway. It was moved later in the day.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no injuries.

An officer observed a vehicle pull into the back lot of the police department whose information had just been put out by dispatchers after a concerned citizen had called in about a possibly intoxicated driver. The driver was found to be elderly with a small dog in the vehicle with them. No signs of intoxication were found.

Walmart reported a theft involving an adult and small child.

An individual reported that their spouse had lost their immigration card and Austrian drivers license at a local church three months prior.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

A traffic stop in the 8300 block of Apison Pike led to the driver being charged with driving without a driver’s license.

Officers were alerted to an audible alarm at a West District business in the 5800 block of Main Street. The building was checked and found to be secure.

While conducting a routine nightly business check an officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked in the Fleming Plaza parking lot, in the South District. The occupant, who advised that they were just resting, was checked for warrants and released.

While conducting a routine nightly business check an officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked behind the Ooltewah Crossing plaza, in the West District. The occupant, who advised that they were just resting, was checked for warrants and released.