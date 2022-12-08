Latest Headlines

Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually

  • Thursday, December 8, 2022

The city of Chattanooga has reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy visited the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus Thursday to recognize the city for its energy efficiency leadership as part of the Better Buildings Initiative, which challenges organizations and governments to reduce energy use throughout their portfolios by at least 20 percent over 10 years. 

The city first joined the Challenge in 2015 and has since reached and surpassed its goal thanks to multiple energy efficiency advancements ranging from new automation systems and LED lighting installations to major modifications to wastewater treatment processes. 

"Energy efficiency plays a huge role in our ability to effectively preserve our natural resources for future generations, while also reducing the city’s operational costs so that we can better fund the things that matter most to Chattanoogans,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “That’s why I’m grateful for the Department of Energy’s partnership as part of the Better Buildings Challenge, which has paved the way for Chattanooga to lead in energy savings.”

The Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus has initiated a number of energy savings projects since the city joined the Better Buildings Challenge, achieving an annual energy savings of 27 percent and an annual water savings of 24 percent compared to 2013 levels. Together, the projects have reduced the cost to power the plant by $1.4 million annually, making the campus the single greatest contributor to the city’s energy efficiency savings since entering the Challenge in 2015. 

“As a goal-achieving partner in the Better Buildings Challenge, the city of Chattanooga has shown energy efficiency leadership,” said Maria T. Vargas, director of DOE’s Better Buildings Initiative. “Their work to reduce energy and water usage across their portfolio is a great example of how cities are helping lead the way to a more efficient and resilient future.”

U.S. Department of Energy representatives joined Mayor Kelly and city officials Thursday to spotlight three of the most impactful and recent energy efficiency projects at the Moccasin Bend campus, including:

New modifications to the city’s equalization basins, which store stormwater and wastewater, regulating the flow of wastewater streams. Updates to the basins, which are ongoing, reduce annual power consumption from the basin’s aeration system and increase the campus’s capacity to store wet weather overflow during storms. 

The construction of a 10-acre solar farm, consisting of more than 9,300 south facing solar panels that power up to 13 percent of the electricity needed to run the plant. 

Improvements in biosolids processing, which will allow the plant to produce a biosolid product that can be utilized on land sites closer to the campus, reducing hauling needs by 50 percent. The improved processing will also generate a reusable gas that can be used onsite to help power plant operations. 

The city is continuing to pursue efficiency improvements across its operations portfolio in a bid to reduce Chattanooga’s carbon footprint and responsibly steward taxpayer dollars.

Latest Headlines
Governor Bill Lee Names General Warner Ross To Lead Tennessee National Guard
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2022
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2022
Police Blotter: Man With Cut To His Head Says Wife Didn’t Do It; Police Catch Man Skipping Out On Bar Tab
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Eastern Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2022
PHOTOS: Vols Sail Past Eastern Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Breaking News
Governor Bill Lee Names General Warner Ross To Lead Tennessee National Guard
  • 12/8/2022

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective ... more

Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
  • 12/8/2022

The city of Chattanooga has reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 ... more

Man Injured When Leaf-Blowing Truck Overturns
Man Injured When Leaf-Blowing Truck Overturns
  • 12/8/2022

Chattanooga firefighters worked an extrication on Gadd Road on Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. It happened at 10 a.m. at 537 Gadd Road when an Old ... more

Breaking News
Person With Bloody Hands In Walmart Parking Lot Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2022
3 Charged In Rhea County In Child Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment Cases
  • 12/7/2022
1 Person Dead In Stabbing On Safari Drive; Sean Little, 38, Charged With Murder
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Commissioners Need To Find Common Ground To Work With County Mayor Wamp - And Response
  • 12/7/2022
Drain The Wamp Swamp - And Response (2)
  • 12/7/2022
Closing Circuses
  • 12/8/2022
Wake Up, America - And Response (3)
  • 12/5/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Key Out For Season With Serious Medical Condition
Dan Fleser: Key Out For Season With Serious Medical Condition
  • 12/8/2022
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
  • 12/8/2022
Phillips' 1st Career Double-Double Leads Vols Past EKU, 84-49
  • 12/8/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Eastern Kentucky
  • 12/8/2022
Happenings
Whitfield County Hosts Annual Santa-In-Uniform
Whitfield County Hosts Annual Santa-In-Uniform
  • 12/7/2022
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Medic 15 Is Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2022
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
  • 12/8/2022
Whitfield County Real Estate Deeds Go Digital
Whitfield County Real Estate Deeds Go Digital
  • 12/8/2022
East Brainerd And Ooltewah Collegedale Chamber Councils Announce Run For Their Future: Supporting Hamilton County Schools
  • 12/8/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
Ringgold Native Now Performs At Historic Barter Theatre In Abingdon, Va.
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Commissioners Need To Find Common Ground To Work With County Mayor Wamp - And Response
  • 12/7/2022
Drain The Wamp Swamp - And Response (2)
  • 12/7/2022
Closing Circuses
  • 12/8/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
StoneLoads Partners With Loadsmart To Offer Instant Freight Quotes
  • 12/7/2022
Tennessee To Receive $13 Million From Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • 12/7/2022
TN Attorney General Skrmetti Leads Multistate Coalition In U.S. Supreme Court To Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 12/6/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC Women Scientists Mentoring The Next Generation
  • 12/7/2022
Lee Celebrates First-Generation Week
Lee Celebrates First-Generation Week
  • 12/7/2022
GNTC To Hold Fall Commencement Ceremony Dec. 13
  • 12/7/2022
Living Well
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Radiothon For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Radiothon For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 12/7/2022
CHI Memorial Earns 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award And “A” Rating For Outstanding Quality And Safety
CHI Memorial Earns 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award And “A” Rating For Outstanding Quality And Safety
  • 12/7/2022
U.S. News & World Report Names Siskin Hospital West Among Best In Tennessee
  • 12/6/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
  • 12/8/2022
Chattanooga Bible Institute/Richmont To Celebrate Its 90th Anniversary
  • 12/7/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Julie Van Valkenburg
Julie Van Valkenburg
  • 12/8/2022
Brenda “Gayle” Kirk
Brenda “Gayle” Kirk
  • 12/8/2022
Elizabeth Consuela Carney
Elizabeth Consuela Carney
  • 12/8/2022
Area Obituaries
Turner, Betty Lou (Decatur)
Turner, Betty Lou (Decatur)
  • 12/8/2022
Parris, Ricky Belton (Trenton)
Parris, Ricky Belton (Trenton)
  • 12/8/2022
Ford, Glenn Perry (Cleveland)
Ford, Glenn Perry (Cleveland)
  • 12/7/2022