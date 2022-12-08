Latest Headlines

Governor Bill Lee Names General Warner Ross To Lead Tennessee National Guard

  • Thursday, December 8, 2022

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective Jan. 21, 2023. General Ross succeeds Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service.

“General Holmes has dedicated his career to protecting our state and nation, and I commend his leadership of the brave men and women in the Tennessee National Guard,” said Governor Lee.

“General Ross brings decades of military defense experience to his respective role, and I appreciate his continued service to Tennessee.”

General Ross currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General, Army for the Tennessee National Guard. He has 32 years of military service and received his commission from Officer Candidate School after beginning his career as an infantry rifleman at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1990. General Ross gained significant leadership experience while assigned to Infantry, Field Artillery and Cavalry branches across the Tennessee Army National Guard, and his most recent assignment was as Commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade.

General Ross earned his Master in Strategic Studies at the Army War College, Master of Education at Freed-Hardeman University and Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi. 


