Catoosa County Resident Arrested On Battery Warrants During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane led to the vehicle occupant’s arrest for aggravated battery warrants out of Catoosa County, Ga. A firearm that was allegedly used during the Georgia incident was seized. The fugitive was transported to the jail to await extradition.

A family member requested police to check the well being of a sibling who lived in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood after being unable to make contact. An officer was able to speak with the resident who advised that they were fine and did not want to speak with their sibling.

An officer was requested to check the well being of a juvenile standing near the stop sign of Katie Kim Lane and Prospect Church Road possibly waiting for a school bus. No one was at the location when the officer arrived.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and for a probation violation warrant out of Bradley County.

A West District business alarm was activated in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. It was found to have been accidentally activated.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 10100 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office, who had no available units to respond, with a business alarm in the 6100 block of Relocation Way. Everything checked out ok.

An officer responded to an audible business alarm in the 5700 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a distress alarm in the 6700 block of White Oak Valley Circle. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 8400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with being in possession of illegal narcotics.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI. Due to the children in the vehicle the driver was also charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Police were called to the 9400 block of David Smith Lane to investigate a suspicious person. Officers made contact with an individual who was found to have warrants for aggravated assault out of Hamilton County. The fugitive was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

An alarm was activated at the Village Market in the city’s South District. The building was found secure.