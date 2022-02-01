Eversole, Moorhouse, Sharpe, Fairbanks Are Among Leading Fundraisers In County Commission Contests

Jeff Eversole raised $43,935 for the race for the new County Commission District 10, including a $10,000 personal loan. Dean Moorhouse acquired $34,091, and that also included a personal $10,000 loan.

Eversole gifts include $1,600 from Will Miller, Carey Brown, and Ronald Barnes, $1,500 from James Goodwin, and Kristi Carter Manning, and $1,000 each from Jim Sheets, Tammye Cagle, Fred Decosimo, and Albert Waterhouse.

Mr. Moorhouse received $1,600 from Alan Hintz, Brent Smith, Benjamin Phillips, and Ericka Ballard, $1,250 from Barry Payne, and $1,000 each from Donavon Howe, and James Osborn.

District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe said he has raised $35,200 for a re-election effort. That goes with $3,546 he had on hand from his last race in which he defeated incumbent Joe Graham. Red Bank Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno, who is opposing Commissioner Sharpe, has not filed a report.

Mr. Graham is running again, but the two are now in different districts. Mr. Graham, who is now in the new District 11, said he has $8,969 left over from his prior campaign.

Commissioner Sharpe received $1,600 from the Lyons Group Inc., the Lyons Group Acquisitions, Paul Brock, Robert Mills, Maverick Development Group, RP Homes, Investment Services Trust of John Foy, JCTH LLC, RTB Holdings, Chattanooga Engineering Group, and Boutique Living by Curate. He got $1,000 from John Brooks, Gabe Thomas, Billy McCoy, Mark Hite, Alfred Smith, Jay Bell, Lee Davis, and Cherie Martinez.

Randy Fairbanks, who is facing challengers in his effort to win re-election in District 1, raised $23,750 in the first quarter. That goes with $13,516 he had left from the prior campaign. He still has a $25,000 loan outstanding.

Fairbanks contributors included $1,600 from DeWayne Ainsworth, Tim Gossett, Nancy Card, Alnoor Dhanani, Canyons LLC, and Jay Bell, $1,500 from Bobby Keyes and from Greg Vital, and $1,000 each from Franklin Farrow, Mitul Patel, Jon Kinsey, Giang Nguyen, Greg Henderson, Ken DeFoor, and Robert Clarke.

A report from longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley was not yet available. He is also running as a Republican for the District 1 seat.

Greg Beck, who is seeking to regain the District 5 seat after Katherlyn Geter only served one term, reported $4,095 in receipts.

Lee Helton has raised $16,600 for the District 7 seat vacated by Sabrena Smedley. That includes $1,600 he put into his campaign as well as a $10,000 loan. He received $1,600 from the Committee to Elect Esther Helton, Bob Martino, and F&B Concessions, as well as $1,000 from Toby and Reeda Hall, Mike Giles, Jeff Sikes, Joe Card, Dan and Jeanie Bradford, and Emerson Russell.

Jonathan Mason has not yet listed a report for District 7.

Mike Chauncey and Jeff Crim have not given reports for the District 8 contest, where Tim Boyd is not running again. Tucker McClendon, who is on the School Board, said he has raised $9,625. His gifts include $1,600 from Bob Martino, Tammy Babb, and Nick Macco, and $1,000 from Albert Waterhouse.