Eversole, Moorhouse, Sharpe, Fairbanks Are Among Leading Fundraisers In County Commission Contests

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Jeff Eversole raised $43,935 for the race for the new County Commission District 10, including a $10,000 personal loan. Dean Moorhouse acquired $34,091, and that also included a personal $10,000 loan.

Eversole gifts include $1,600 from Will Miller, Carey Brown, and Ronald Barnes, $1,500 from James Goodwin, and Kristi Carter Manning, and $1,000 each from Jim Sheets, Tammye Cagle, Fred Decosimo, and Albert Waterhouse.

Mr. Moorhouse received $1,600 from Alan Hintz, Brent Smith, Benjamin Phillips, and Ericka Ballard, $1,250 from Barry Payne, and $1,000 each from Donavon Howe, and James Osborn.  

District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe said he has raised $35,200 for a re-election effort. That goes with $3,546 he had on hand from his last race in which he defeated incumbent Joe Graham. Red Bank Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno, who is opposing Commissioner Sharpe, has not filed a report. 

Mr. Graham is running again, but the two are now in different districts. Mr. Graham, who is now in the new District 11, said he has $8,969 left over from his prior campaign.

Commissioner Sharpe received $1,600 from the Lyons Group Inc., the Lyons Group Acquisitions, Paul Brock, Robert Mills, Maverick Development Group, RP Homes, Investment Services Trust of John Foy, JCTH LLC, RTB Holdings, Chattanooga Engineering Group, and Boutique Living by Curate. He got $1,000 from John Brooks, Gabe Thomas, Billy McCoy, Mark Hite, Alfred Smith, Jay Bell, Lee Davis, and Cherie Martinez.

Randy Fairbanks, who is facing challengers in his effort to win re-election in District 1, raised $23,750 in the first quarter. That goes with $13,516 he had left from the prior campaign. He still has a $25,000 loan outstanding.

Fairbanks contributors included $1,600 from DeWayne Ainsworth, Tim Gossett, Nancy Card, Alnoor Dhanani, Canyons LLC, and Jay Bell, $1,500 from Bobby Keyes and from Greg Vital, and $1,000 each from Franklin Farrow, Mitul Patel, Jon Kinsey, Giang Nguyen, Greg Henderson, Ken DeFoor, and Robert Clarke.  

A report from longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley was not yet available. He is also running as a Republican for the District 1 seat.

Greg Beck, who is seeking to regain the District 5 seat after Katherlyn Geter only served one term, reported $4,095 in receipts.

Lee Helton has raised $16,600 for the District 7 seat vacated by Sabrena Smedley. That includes $1,600 he put into his campaign as well as a $10,000 loan. He received $1,600 from the Committee to Elect Esther Helton, Bob Martino, and F&B Concessions, as well as $1,000 from Toby and Reeda Hall, Mike Giles, Jeff Sikes, Joe Card, Dan and Jeanie Bradford, and Emerson Russell.

Jonathan Mason has not yet listed a report for District 7.

Mike Chauncey and Jeff Crim have not given reports for the District 8 contest, where Tim Boyd is not running again. Tucker McClendon, who is on the School Board, said he has raised $9,625. His gifts include $1,600 from Bob Martino, Tammy Babb, and Nick Macco, and $1,000 from Albert Waterhouse.  

 


City Communications Director Departs After Short Tenure With Kelly Administration

Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

City Communications Director Departs After Short Tenure With Kelly Administration

The city's director of communications, Mary Beth Ikard, is leaving after a short tenure. She was appointed to the post in early August. Officials said she is "pursuing other opportunities." Ms. Ikard previously was the director of sustainability for Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. She was originally appointed in 2015 by ... (click for more)

Mike For Judge Campaign Raises $115,285 In Support Of Mike Dumitru's Campaign For Circuit Court Judge

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced that it has raised $115,235 from 251 donors to support Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the next Division II Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County. The campaign has a cash-on-hand balance of $94,717 with multiple major fundraisers planned in the coming weeks, officials said. “Since launching his campaign last year, Mike has seen a ... (click for more)

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Win Overtime Thriller, 86-83, Over Arkansas

Battling back from a 13-point deficit, the No. 7/5 Lady Vols defeated Arkansas 86-83 in overtime Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (19-2, 8-1 SEC) found key offense from a number of contributors, Jordan Horston scored 24 points, Rae Burrell was clutch down the stretch, sinking 17 of her 21 points in the second half and overtime. Tamari Key got it done at the ... (click for more)

They're Back - CFC Women's Team Details Announced Monday Night

he Chattanooga Football Club Women’s team is back, but it is not unchanged. Supporters who have been calling for a revival of the CFC women’s team (they last played in 2018) gathered at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Chattanooga on Monday evening for an official announcement of the team’s branding and league. “It’s not just CFC now with women. We have different fan bases ... (click for more)


