Health Department To Distribute COVID Test Kits At Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

The Health Department has received a shipment of 4,000 Flowflex rapid-antigen COVID test kits.

Due to traffic and safety concerns, they will only be distributing 1,000 kits daily, beginning Wednesday through Saturday at their Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. each day. These kits are available by drive-thru only. They will only be distributing test kits during this time and will begin administering vaccines those days at 10:30 a.m.

Vehicles will be turned away if they are parked on the shoulder of the highway or blocking traffic.