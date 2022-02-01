 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Councilman Anthony Byrd Appointed As City Court Clerk; Remaining Members Of Council To Name His Replacement For District 8

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday appointed Anthony Byrd as City Court Clerk, saying he has decades of experience in a similar role prior to his term on City Council. 

Councilman Byrd served for more than 20 years at the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office, ultimately resigning from his position in 2017 to join the City Council.

During his time as an elected lawmaker, he chaired the City Council’s Public Safety Committee as well as the Economic and Community Development Committee. He has advocated for public safety reform, and helped form the city’s Police Advisory and Review Committee as part of those efforts, it was stated. 

“We’re blessed to have someone of Councilman Byrd’s caliber and experience who is willing to serve in this critical role for our community,” said Mayor Kelly. “He brings not only decades of relevant experience to the position, but has also demonstrated that he cares for our residents and is willing to go the extra mile to ensure our residents get excellent service.”

Councilman Byrd has been active in public service for many years, receiving a key to the city at age 13 from then-Chattanooga Mayor Gene Roberts for positive musical contributions to the community as part of the singing group The Happy Clowns. He used music to take a stand against drug addiction and other self-destructive behavior, and he went on to sign a record deal alongside recording artist Usher Raymond to travel the world and continue his mission to encourage positive behaviors. 

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue this urgent work on behalf of our community,” Councilman Byrd said. “Serving the residents of District 8 has been the honor of my life, and I’m looking forward to the chance to serve all the residents of every district moving forward as the city implements Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy.”

He will resign his council seat in order to take on this new assignment for the city, which will become effective once confirmed by City Council.

In order to avoid any perceived conflict of interest, Councilman Byrd will not attend any further City Council meetings as an elected official, and will not take part in any votes.

The remaining members of City Council will determine how to proceed in filling the District 8 seat. 

Chairman Chip Henderson said the council will appoint an interim City Council member for District 8. He said in the past the council has specified that the interim agree not to run in the upcoming special election. However, several others, including Isiah Hester, Demetrus Coonrod and Ken Smith, said the interim should have the right to run in the August election. 

Those interested in the interim position can file a letter of interest starting Feb. 16. The interim candidates will be interviewed by the City Council on March 8 and will be able to make three-minute presentations at the 6 p.m. meeting. The council will then make an interim selection.

The application for the District 8 election will open Feb. 17 at the election office and go through noon on April 7. The voters will then choose in August at the time an election is already scheduled. 


February 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Confused Man Thinks He's Being Stalked; Woman Is Scared By Aggressive Driver

A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw above him, while he was on the phone with dispatch. The man said this would be the same male from another call. Once on scene the officer spoke with the man who said he was at a hotel earlier ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 11 More COVID Deaths And 878 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 878 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 527 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,878. There were 11 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 999. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 278 in Hamilton County, down from 289 on Monday. Four more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Wooden Top 20 Late Season List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is having an amazing season and is getting national attention as one of 20 players on the Wooden Award Top 20 Late Season Watch List. The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday evening on ESPNU. Chosen by a poll of national college ... (click for more)


