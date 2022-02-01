Hispanic Population Of Highland Park Facing String Of Robberies

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking members of the Hispanic population of Highland Park to be cautious after the area has seen a string of burglaries. CPD spokesman Jeremy Eaves said there were over 30 robberies in the month of January, and that 19 of those victims were Hispanic/Latino residents in the Highland Park area.

“Most of these crimes are where the victims are at their house or are in their vehicle, and they’ve just got home from work or church or maybe are just hanging out in the driveway talking with friends,” investigator Kendon Massengale said.

“They’re being approached by suspects who produce guns, and some have been injured and they’re having their property taken by force.”

Investigator Massengale said there have been two arrests made so far and that law enforcement has warrants for a few other suspects. He said all of the suspects have been black males and said there is “a broad group” of people suspected of committing the robberies. He said the suspects take whatever the victims have on their person.

“Most of these are happening in the evening-time til about midnight when it’s dark,” investigator Massengale said. “We just want everyone to be extra aware when they arrive at their homes or are taking out the trash or doing something outside. Be aware of your surroundings.”

Spokesperson Eaves said that the Hispanic community in the Highland Park area has a reputation for being distrustful of law enforcement, which could be a reason they are being targeted in this string of robberies. He said the robbery division is now focusing almost exclusively on these robberies.

“We’ve increased patrols in the most heavily impacted areas,” he said. “The robbery division is quite singularly focused on this right now, and that’s not a group of individuals I’d want to have the sole attention of. We have some other investigative units that are assisting them, and there are plans in the works to begin to deploy even more resources.”

Lily Sanchez is a spokeswoman for La Paz, an organization “promoting inclusion of the Hispanic and Latinx community in Southeast Tennessee” according to their website. Ms Sanchez said CPD reached out to the organization, and that the two have partnered to help officers communicate with the Hispanic community.

“What we focus on now is trying to get our Latino and Hispanic police officers and other police personnel in front of these people,” Ms Sanchez said. “We film videos and streamline communication between the officers and the community. CPD actually reached out to La Paz, because we were not aware of the situation. We’re very glad that we have open communication with the police department so we can address issues like this.”

Spokesperson Eaves said CPD has a bilingual victim advocate for those who want to speak to law enforcement, and that this person can be reached at 423-643-5149.