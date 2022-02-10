Police Blotter: Woman Loses Car, Husband's Lunch After Warming It Up Unattended; Woman Wakes To Find Her Car Crashed In Her Yard After Leaving Keys In Vehicle

A woman on Talley Road told police she started her car to let it warm up and it was stolen. Her camera has video of a young black male, wearing a black puffer jacket with red sleeves, walking up her driveway and stealing the vehicle. The woman said she had placed her wallet and her husband’s lunch in the car. The suspect drove out of the driveway and turned right towards Brainerd Road. The car was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Blackford Street told police he was in a disorder with one of his roommates over a phone. The officer spoke with the roommate who said the man had taken her phone by accident and they started arguing because they were both intoxicated. The woman had her phone returned to her without further incident and both agreed they no longer needed police assistance.



* * *

While traveling north on Highway 153, a man bumped the rear of a woman’s vehicle. The officer saw no damage to either vehicle. Both declined to have an accident report filed.

* * *

Police saw an unoccupied blue Jeep Cherokee at 701 North Germantown Road. Police ran the tag through NCIC and it returned as stolen. The Jeep was towed by S&S Wrecker.

* * *

An employee at Mapco at 200 Browns Ferry Road told police there was a white male walking in and out of the store several times and arguing with employees. This man had been told multiple time before he was not allowed in the Mapco and had been trespassed by management. He left before police arrived but the officer told the employee to call police again if he appeared. The officer waited outside the Mapco and looked for the man in the direction given by the employee, but was unable to locate him.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Williams Street an officer noticed a Kia Forte with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear driver’s-side panel. Upon further inspection the officer found multiple bullet holes which were covered up by stickers. I checked for recent BOLO's but could not locate this vehicle as a vehicle of interest in any ongoing investigation.

* * *

A woman on 15th Avenue told police when she got home there was a young black male, wearing all black with blue boxers, standing at her shed in the backyard. She said he took off running south towards the Tennessee-Georgia Line.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by an anonymous person on South Willow Street and was told there was a man shaking and lying on the ground. The officer approached the man who said he was tired and cold. He said he was trying to make it to the Waffle House. The officer provided him with a blanket and transported him to the Waffle House.

* * *

Police have been asked to patrol streets due to vehicles blocking the roadway. On Hemingway Drive an officer found two vehicles with expired registration for Georgia. The officer placed orange stickers (unattended vehicle) on both vehicles.

* * *

A man on East 23rd Street told police about three days ago he had items stolen from his vehicle. He said his phone, vape and a prescription had been taken. The man had no suspect information but said the phone was still on. It is unknown how the suspect entered the vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to West Fairfax Drive for a suspicious vehicle covered in a tarp. It was believed to potentially be occupied by a man. When police arrived, the car was unoccupied and parked in an alley with tarps over it. The vehicle is said to belong to the owner of the address but no owner could be located. The vehicle was parked in an alley and not blocking anything and was left alone.

* * *

Police responded to a crash on Thelmeta Avenue. A woman said while she was asleep her dog started barking and she told it to be quiet and then heard a noise outside. The woman looked outside and her car was backed into the ditch in her front yard with the lights on and the door open. The woman said they parked their car in the yard last night and left the keys in it. There was damage to the rear of the vehicle and the driver’s-side rear door. Police tried to pull a fingerprint from the car but were unsuccessful. The woman did not see anyone in her vehicle or leaving it.