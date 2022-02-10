Passenger Flats Apartments At The Choo Choo Sell For $17.2 Million

The Passenger Flats apartments behind the Chattanooga Choo Choo have sold for $17.2 million.

Choo Choo management earlier converted two former hotel buildings to apartments and branded those as Passenger Flats.

Adam Kinsey, Choo Choo owner, said, "We had great success with the redevelopment and this sale reflects that.

"The desire for people to live in the Southside, the city’s most dense, walkable and active neighborhood, continues to be extremely strong."

The sale was to Passenger Partners Llc from Choo Choo Partners Lp.