Chattanooga Man With Prior Felony Facing 78 Months In Federal Prison After Arrest For Drug Sales While Armed With Gun

A Chattanooga man with a prior felony record has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison after being caught selling drugs while armed with a gun at College Hill Courts.

Darrius Kelly, 31, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

He earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, selling marijuana, and use of a gun in furtherance of a drug crime.

Chattanooga Police said on Dec. 5, 2020, Kelly was caught on camera making three separate drug deals in the space of an hour.

Asked if he had anything illegal on him, he said, "I ain't gonna lie to you. I got some weed on me." Officers retrieved a bag of marijuana from his pocket.

Kelly turned over a gun that was in his front waistband. It was a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.

Kelly said he did not use marijuana - just sold it.

He was previously convicted of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and selling marijuana. He was in federal court in 2012 on the felon in possession charge and was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison.