Chattanooga Man With Prior Felony Facing 78 Months In Federal Prison After Arrest For Drug Sales While Armed With Gun

Thursday, February 10, 2022
Darrius Kelly
Darrius Kelly

A Chattanooga man with a prior felony record has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison after being caught selling drugs while armed with a gun at College Hill Courts.

Darrius Kelly, 31, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. 

He earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, selling marijuana, and use of a gun in furtherance of a drug crime.

Chattanooga Police said on Dec. 5, 2020, Kelly was caught on camera making three separate drug deals in the space of an hour. 

Asked if he had anything illegal on him, he said, "I ain't gonna lie to you. I got some weed on me." Officers retrieved a bag of marijuana from his pocket.

Kelly turned over a gun that was in his front waistband. It was a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.

Kelly said he did not use marijuana - just sold it.

He was previously convicted of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and selling marijuana. He was in federal court in 2012 on the felon in possession charge and was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison. 

 


February 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Loses Car, Husband's Lunch After Warming It Up Unattended; Woman Wakes To Find Her Car Crashed In Her Yard After Leaving Keys In Vehicle

A woman on Talley Road told police she started her car to let it warm up and it was stolen. Her camera has video of a young black male, wearing a black puffer jacket with red sleeves, walking up her driveway and stealing the vehicle. The woman said she had placed her wallet and her husband's lunch in the car. The suspect drove out of the driveway and turned right towards Brainerd

Sarah Keeton Campbell Confirmed As Tennessee Supreme Court Justice

Sarah Keeton Campbell is officially the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Justice Campbell was confirmed on Thursday during a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly, the final step in the appointment process, and took the oath of office. She was nominated by Governor Bill Lee on Jan. 12 after being one of three candidates out of 11 applicants recommended

Rhonda Thurman: The Book Review Committee's Mission And Goals

As chairman of the "Book Review Committee", I would like to share why the committee was formed and what it hopes to accomplish. After the Board was made aware of books in our libraries that contained such obscene language they could not be read out loud at a school board meeting, some board members wanted to know the process for books making their way onto our school library

Roy Exum: $4.5M Bet On Bengals

The crew at ESPN has assembled an all-star cast of 64 NFL experts to help in the prognosis for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI (56). Actual kickoff is 6:30 p.m. (NBC) and the pregame show begins at 1 pm. The simple skinny: The LA Rams, playing in their home stadium, are a 4-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals. More pointed, with a 4-point edge, 35 of the experts took LA – giving

Mocs Win Defensive Battle With Western Carolina

There are times when the leading team in a conference will have a sub-par performance, even when it's against the worst team in that same conference. That was the case for Chattanooga's Mocs on Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena as they squared off against Western Carolina. You want to talk about two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Mocs are currently in first

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women's basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.


