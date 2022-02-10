Georgia Has 104 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,332 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,461.

There are 3,332 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,886,999 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 105,141, which is an increase of 184 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,099 cases, up 39; 116 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 5,178 cases, up 7; 103 deaths



Dade County: 2,444 cases, up 11; 24 deaths



Walker County: 13,106 cases, up 36; 163 deaths

Whitfield County: 26,949 cases, up 53; 353 deaths