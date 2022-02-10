No One Injured, But Building Is Evacuated, After Fire At Cleveland Daycare

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a daycare in Cleveland late Thursday morning.

A call came in at 11:41 a.m. reporting a structure fire at Little Lambs Daycare, 2101 Waterlevel Hwy.

BCSO, Bradley EMS, Bradley Fire Rescue, and the Cleveland Police Department responded immediately.





The fire was extinguished within a matter of minutes.





Officials said, "There were no injuries and no one has been transported for medical treatment."





They said 27 children and four staff members were evacuated to a nearby building at a safe distance.





Per the safety plan in place, the students are being moved to Ocoee Middle School to be picked up by parents and guardians.





Parents were being asked to meet their children for pickup at the Ocoee Middle School gym.