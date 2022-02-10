 Thursday, February 10, 2022 63.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

No One Injured, But Building Is Evacuated, After Fire At Cleveland Daycare

Thursday, February 10, 2022

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a daycare in Cleveland late Thursday morning.

A call came in at 11:41 a.m. reporting a structure fire at Little Lambs Daycare, 2101 Waterlevel Hwy.

BCSO, Bradley EMS, Bradley Fire Rescue, and the Cleveland Police Department responded immediately.

The fire was extinguished within a matter of minutes.

Officials said, "There were no injuries and no one has been transported for medical treatment."

They said 27 children and four staff members were evacuated to a nearby building at a safe distance.

Per the safety plan in place, the students are being moved to Ocoee Middle School to be picked up by parents and guardians.

Parents were being asked to meet their children for pickup at the Ocoee Middle School gym.

February 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Loses Car, Husband's Lunch After Warming It Up Unattended; Woman Wakes To Find Her Car Crashed In Her Yard After Leaving Keys In Vehicle

A woman on Talley Road told police she started her car to let it warm up and it was stolen. Her camera has video of a young black male, wearing a black puffer jacket with red sleeves, walking up her driveway and stealing the vehicle. The woman said she had placed her wallet and her husband’s lunch in the car. The suspect drove out of the driveway and turned right towards Brainerd ... (click for more)

Sarah Keeton Campbell Confirmed As Tennessee Supreme Court Justice

Sarah Keeton Campbell is officially the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Justice Campbell was confirmed on Thursday during a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly, the final step in the appointment process, and took the oath of office. She was nominated by Governor Bill Lee on Jan. 12 after being one of three candidates out of 11 applicants recommended ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: The Book Review Committee's Mission And Goals

As chairman of the “Book Review Committee”, I would like to share why the committee was formed and what it hopes to accomplish. After the Board was made aware of books in our libraries that contained such obscene language they could not be read out loud at a school board meeting, some board members wanted to know the process for books making their way onto our school library ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $4.5M Bet On Bengals

The crew at ESPN has assembled an all-star cast of 64 NFL experts to help in the prognosis for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI (56). Actual kickoff is 6:30 p.m. (NBC) and the pregame show begins at 1 pm. The simple skinny: The LA Rams, playing in their home stadium, are a 4-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals. More pointed, with a 4-point edge, 35 of the experts took LA – giving ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win Defensive Battle With Western Carolina

There are times when the leading team in a conference will have a sub-par performance, even when it’s against the worst team in that same conference. That was the case for Chattanooga’s Mocs on Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena as they squared off against Western Carolina. You want to talk about two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Mocs are currently in first ... (click for more)

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. ... (click for more)


