 Thursday, February 10, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Daycare Worker Arrested After Fire At Cleveland Facility Causes Evacuation Of 27 Children; James Carpenter Had Consumed Multiple Alcoholic Beverages

Thursday, February 10, 2022

A daycare worker in Cleveland was arrested following a fire that broke out late Thursday morning and caused 27 children to have to be evacuated.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday at 11:41 a.m. to a report of an active fire at Little Lambs Daycare on Waterlevel Highway.

The first BCSO unit arrived at approximately 11:42 a.m. The Cleveland Police Department, Bradley EMS, and Bradley County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene immediately.

While responders were removing children from the building, they noticed open beer containers present in the room. Based on this evidence and further questioning, they believed the daycare worker to be under the influence of alcohol. The employee also admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages while working at the daycare center on Thursday.

James Roger Carpenter Jr. was arrested and charged with 27 counts of child neglect. He is currently being held on a $135,000 bond at the Bradley County Jail.

The Bradley County School System provided a bus and transported the children to Ocoee Middle School to be safely picked up by parents and guardians.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the BCSO deputies of the 200 shift, BCSO Traffic Team, Cleveland Police Department, Bradley EMS, Bradley County Fire Rescue, and Bradley County 911 Center for their immediate response and involvement during this call, which resulted in the safe evacuation of 27 children with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

James Roger Carpenter
James Roger Carpenter

February 10, 2022

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Shooter In Catoosa County Road Rage Incident

February 10, 2022

Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation

February 10, 2022

Daycare Worker Arrested After Fire At Cleveland Facility Causes Evacuation Of 27 Children; James Carpenter Had Consumed Multiple Alcoholic Beverages


A Catoosa Grand Jury has declined to indict a man involved in a road rage altercation on Sept. 6, 2021, that resulted in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jack Chandler Pedigo. The Catoosa ... (click for more)

David Joseph Lawson, 50, of Crandall, Ga., was convicted on Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum 19 ... (click for more)

A daycare worker in Cleveland was arrested following a fire that broke out late Thursday morning and caused 27 children to have to be evacuated. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Shooter In Catoosa County Road Rage Incident

A Catoosa Grand Jury has declined to indict a man involved in a road rage altercation on Sept. 6, 2021, that resulted in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jack Chandler Pedigo. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and handed the case to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. District Attorney Chris Arnt continued the ... (click for more)

Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation

David Joseph Lawson, 50, of Crandall, Ga., was convicted on Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum 19 years in prison without parole followed by a year on probation. The final year on probation is required by Georgia Law in child molestation cases. The sentence will run consecutively ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: The Book Review Committee's Mission And Goals

As chairman of the “Book Review Committee”, I would like to share why the committee was formed and what it hopes to accomplish. After the Board was made aware of books in our libraries that contained such obscene language they could not be read out loud at a school board meeting, some board members wanted to know the process for books making their way onto our school library shelves. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $4.5M Bet On Bengals

The crew at ESPN has assembled an all-star cast of 64 NFL experts to help in the prognosis for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI (56). Actual kickoff is 6:30 p.m. (NBC) and the pregame show begins at 1 pm. The simple skinny: The LA Rams, playing in their home stadium, are a 4-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals. More pointed, with a 4-point edge, 35 of the experts took LA – giving ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win Defensive Battle With Western Carolina

There are times when the leading team in a conference will have a sub-par performance, even when it’s against the worst team in that same conference. That was the case for Chattanooga’s Mocs on Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena as they squared off against Western Carolina. You want to talk about two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Mocs are currently in first ... (click for more)

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors